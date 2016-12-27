WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O/T This Year

Re: O/T This Year

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 7:10 pm
The Avenger
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3403
Redscat wrote:
Don't think Michael Parkinson would be very happy to find out that he's dead Avenger owd lad!



Maybe my memory not as good as I thought

Sorry Parky

Re: O/T This Year

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 8:04 pm
PHe
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:28 pm
Posts: 2825
Leonard Cohen
Keith Emerson
Greg Lake
Glen Frey (Eagles)

Re: O/T This Year

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 10:10 pm
lincwtw

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2015 11:05 pm
Posts: 47
I believe Lemmy from Motörhead died this year?

Re: O/T This Year

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 10:37 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5873
[quote="lincwtw"]I believe Lemmy from Motörhead died this year?[/quote

He was last year. But his death was quite close to Bowies. All in all, it's been a pretty miserable year, all these talented people taken away.

Re: O/T This Year

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:58 pm
thebeagle
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 173
Leonard Cohen.

Re: O/T This Year

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 6:34 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5674
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
We're losing some great British Music stars quite regularly now. The performers from Live Aid and the original Band Aid video are getting etched away.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: O/T This Year

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 2:35 pm
jakeyg95
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 232
The Avenger wrote:
2016 has seen e Grim Reaper run amok amongst the iconic and the talented.

Just off the top of my head
Carrie Fisher
George Micheal
Muhammad Ali
Neil Armstrong
David Bowie
Caroline Ahern
Prince
Paul Daniels
Micheal Parkinson
Terry Wogan
Alan Rickman
Fidel Castro
Robert Vaughan
Gene Wilder

There's loads more but I can't remember them all


Maybe you're talking about a different Neil Armstrong but the astronaut died a few years ago.

Re: O/T This Year

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 4:11 pm
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3094
jakeyg95 wrote:
Maybe you're talking about a different Neil Armstrong but the astronaut died a few years ago.



2012 :lol:
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: O/T This Year

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 4:52 pm
Redscat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 343
Perhaps the astronaut Avenger is referring to is John Glenn who died a few weeks ago.

Re: O/T This Year

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 8:11 pm
The Avenger
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3403
Redscat wrote:
Perhaps the astronaut Avenger is referring to is John Glenn who died a few weeks ago.


That's the one, no doubt Towns has something positive to add at some point
