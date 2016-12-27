2016 has seen e Grim Reaper run amok amongst the iconic and the talented.
Just off the top of my head Carrie Fisher George Micheal Muhammad Ali Neil Armstrong David Bowie Caroline Ahern Prince Paul Daniels Micheal Parkinson Terry Wogan Alan Rickman Fidel Castro Robert Vaughan Gene Wilder
There's loads more but I can't remember them all
Maybe you're talking about a different Neil Armstrong but the astronaut died a few years ago.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.