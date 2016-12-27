Post a reply 6 posts Page 1 of 1

wiretillidie30 Strong-running second rower



Joined: Thu Aug 16, 2012 11:30 am

Posts: 275

Anyone go? Thought that young Harvey Lovett and Joe philbin had good games.Lineham went off with what looked like an ankle injury. Winslade's Offload 100% League Network



Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm

Posts: 3348

Location: Il dolce far niente

I went, it was bloody cold. Presumably even the Widnes fans thought it was cold as well since not many of them turned up.



We certainly missed a halfback and a kicking halfback at that ( TS decided not to risk Kevin Brown). As soon as the team got close to the Widnes line they struggled to fashion an opening. I thought Morgan Smith (hooker) might have been more inventive but he looked sluggish and I don't remember much field kicking from him either. Jullien took over his duties in the second half but looked considerably short of pace which isn't surprising as he was involved with international duties at the back end of last season. There were several players putting in a lot of work and making a play for an early season place. Philbin, Savelio ( has he lost a bit of ballast ?) and Livett all stood out for me. Simms looked exactly the same as on every match day and gave 100% during his first half stint. Star of the show was probably Harvey. He scored a try from a high kick, slotted over some very good conversions, defended very well and took on the line with a bit of aggression. In the second half he was even taking the last tackle kicks and making an ok sort of job of it. It was strange to see a player who has not even made his first team debut leading the team around the park - but then this was very much a post turkey friendly rather than a boxing (day) match. Finally, one player obviously really enjoyed his day. Every time Lee Mitchell turned around he had a big smile on his face. He has certainly put on a fair bit of weight since he made his debut back in 2007, but he is still enjoying his rugby. He even seemed to be giving the younger players the benefit of his wisdom after we conceded a soft try in the corner.



Wire 28 Widnes 18, attendance looked to be only around 3,0000 Builth Wells Wire

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm

Posts: 2434

Location: The Nearest Faraway Place

Winslade's Offload wrote: I went, it was bloody cold. Presumably even the Widnes fans thought it was cold as well since not many of them turned up.







Wire 28 Widnes 18, attendance looked to be only around 3,0000



Big crowd. I didn't know the ground held that much Big crowd. I didn't know the ground held that much LJWire Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 8:06 am

Posts: 147

Just about thawing out, we played better second half when they decided to put the lights on



Livett played well & has good footwork at the line, he must get his full competitive debut next year, Joe Philbin made good yards & looked strong



Atkins looked powerful when he could bothered & Jack Johnson looked explosive and solid with his catching



I haven't seen Savelio since his Saints academy days but he is definitely a lot trimmer & fitter



Mitchell looked like he was really enjoying himself, was nice to see



On to Rochdale for the next one with some first regulars back I presume Fatbelly

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 04, 2005 5:00 pm

Posts: 5156

Location: Watching the Warrington All Stars

TS was interviewed after the game and he says that Harvey, Sav & Joe Philbin caught the eye. With Harvey probably MOM. TS said Harvey and TS are both hoping and expecting he will get his 1st team debut sooner than later. Currently, I'm not Fat! ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm

Posts: 2882

Location: newton-le-willows



Website Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm2882newton-le-willows Good to see Sims taking on the role of ball distributing forward, he just needs to get more accuracy with his passing but that can be worked on. As previously said, the age old problem of actually crossing the try line from close quarters was still evident but it turned into an entertaining game.



Disappointed with the pricing for a reserve game. A tenner would have been about right. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 48 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 6 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Warrington Wolves Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Off Topic Music Technology & Science TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,493,774 638 75,613 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV



























