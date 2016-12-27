WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Today's game

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 5:25 pm
Anyone go? Thought that young Harvey Lovett and Joe philbin had good games.Lineham went off with what looked like an ankle injury.

Re: Today's game

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 8:32 pm
I went, it was bloody cold. Presumably even the Widnes fans thought it was cold as well since not many of them turned up.

We certainly missed a halfback and a kicking halfback at that ( TS decided not to risk Kevin Brown). As soon as the team got close to the Widnes line they struggled to fashion an opening. I thought Morgan Smith (hooker) might have been more inventive but he looked sluggish and I don't remember much field kicking from him either. Jullien took over his duties in the second half but looked considerably short of pace which isn't surprising as he was involved with international duties at the back end of last season. There were several players putting in a lot of work and making a play for an early season place. Philbin, Savelio ( has he lost a bit of ballast ?) and Livett all stood out for me. Simms looked exactly the same as on every match day and gave 100% during his first half stint. Star of the show was probably Harvey. He scored a try from a high kick, slotted over some very good conversions, defended very well and took on the line with a bit of aggression. In the second half he was even taking the last tackle kicks and making an ok sort of job of it. It was strange to see a player who has not even made his first team debut leading the team around the park - but then this was very much a post turkey friendly rather than a boxing (day) match. Finally, one player obviously really enjoyed his day. Every time Lee Mitchell turned around he had a big smile on his face. He has certainly put on a fair bit of weight since he made his debut back in 2007, but he is still enjoying his rugby. He even seemed to be giving the younger players the benefit of his wisdom after we conceded a soft try in the corner.

Wire 28 Widnes 18, attendance looked to be only around 3,0000

Re: Today's game

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 9:10 pm
Winslade's Offload wrote:
I went, it was bloody cold. Presumably even the Widnes fans thought it was cold as well since not many of them turned up.



Wire 28 Widnes 18, attendance looked to be only around 3,0000


Big crowd. I didn't know the ground held that much

Re: Today's game

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 9:16 pm
Just about thawing out, we played better second half when they decided to put the lights on

Livett played well & has good footwork at the line, he must get his full competitive debut next year, Joe Philbin made good yards & looked strong

Atkins looked powerful when he could bothered & Jack Johnson looked explosive and solid with his catching

I haven't seen Savelio since his Saints academy days but he is definitely a lot trimmer & fitter

Mitchell looked like he was really enjoying himself, was nice to see

On to Rochdale for the next one with some first regulars back I presume

Re: Today's game

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 10:10 pm
TS was interviewed after the game and he says that Harvey, Sav & Joe Philbin caught the eye. With Harvey probably MOM. TS said Harvey and TS are both hoping and expecting he will get his 1st team debut sooner than later.


Re: Today's game

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 2:15 am
Good to see Sims taking on the role of ball distributing forward, he just needs to get more accuracy with his passing but that can be worked on. As previously said, the age old problem of actually crossing the try line from close quarters was still evident but it turned into an entertaining game.

Disappointed with the pricing for a reserve game. A tenner would have been about right.

