I went, it was bloody cold. Presumably even the Widnes fans thought it was cold as well since not many of them turned up.



We certainly missed a halfback and a kicking halfback at that ( TS decided not to risk Kevin Brown). As soon as the team got close to the Widnes line they struggled to fashion an opening. I thought Morgan Smith (hooker) might have been more inventive but he looked sluggish and I don't remember much field kicking from him either. Jullien took over his duties in the second half but looked considerably short of pace which isn't surprising as he was involved with international duties at the back end of last season. There were several players putting in a lot of work and making a play for an early season place. Philbin, Savelio ( has he lost a bit of ballast ?) and Livett all stood out for me. Simms looked exactly the same as on every match day and gave 100% during his first half stint. Star of the show was probably Harvey. He scored a try from a high kick, slotted over some very good conversions, defended very well and took on the line with a bit of aggression. In the second half he was even taking the last tackle kicks and making an ok sort of job of it. It was strange to see a player who has not even made his first team debut leading the team around the park - but then this was very much a post turkey friendly rather than a boxing (day) match. Finally, one player obviously really enjoyed his day. Every time Lee Mitchell turned around he had a big smile on his face. He has certainly put on a fair bit of weight since he made his debut back in 2007, but he is still enjoying his rugby. He even seemed to be giving the younger players the benefit of his wisdom after we conceded a soft try in the corner.



Wire 28 Widnes 18, attendance looked to be only around 3,0000