|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27376Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
HamsterChops wrote:
To be clear, I don't really take offence myself. But if someone had sat there when my dad got choked up about Parfitt and told him to "get real, he was $hit anyway, stop putting it on", I would have punched them in the mouth for being a disrespectful ar$e.
This reminded me of Private Eye's report that Trump has appointed Kanye West to his staff, to advise him on the benefits of having a giant ar$e in the White House.
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, andycapp, AndyMc88, ATS1, billypop, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Budgiezilla, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, daveyz999, dddooommm, debaser, Div, dr_noangel, Drust, Duckman, dummyrunner, eddievan, el red, EW for PM, ex Bull Dog, FevGrinder, Fields of Fire, Frank Whitcombe, Gareth1984, Ginger, grattanboy, Highlander, Him, HiramC, huby, illy, jockabull, Keiththered, king benny, Lord Magoon, Marcus Notsquare, maurice, mickeyboy, mumbyisgod, mystic eddie, Norman Bates, Paul124897, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, pie.warrior, Pumpetypump, rambull1967, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roofaldo2, rossybull, rugbyreddog, sandy, Scarey71, sir steve menzies, sirkeith, Slugger McBatt, Smack him Jimmy, STEVENM1000, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, The Writer, thepimp007, tigertot, tikkabull, Tricky2309, Trustafox, weighman, Wheels, wombull, woolly07 and 808 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|