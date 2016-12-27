WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - OT - 2016 celebrity curse

Re: OT - 2016 celebrity curse

Tue Dec 27, 2016 9:27 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
I am going to assume this post is indeed just an attempt to wind people up, festive benefit of the doubt and all that. Having seen how my dad (a huge Quo fan for more years than I care to remember) was choked up over Parfitt dying, I could happily go off on one at the total $hit in the first post.

Do some people make out they're more upset by a celebrity passing than they really are, just to get attention? Yes of course some people do. But that doesn't mean there aren't others out there who were genuinely big fans of that celebrity, just because one person thinks they're rubbish.


It clearly IS an attempt to wind people up but it is pretty poor stuff IMO. We all know that people out there are prone to phoney outpourings of grief and that they have a tendency to make this public via social media in a strange attempt to gain some form of kudos, but I just find this a bit poor in all honesty.

I have often said that people seem to become more popular in death than they ever were in life but sometimes it is better to keep your powder dry a bit.

MBBB is good value on here and one of the best we have had in my 11 year stretch on RAB but this is pretty poor IMO. A bit of respect is in order.

As I said, he is better than this.
Re: OT - 2016 celebrity curse

Tue Dec 27, 2016 9:40 pm
mystic eddie wrote:
It clearly IS an attempt to wind people up but it is pretty poor stuff IMO. We all know that people out there are prone to phoney outpourings of grief and that they have a tendency to make this public via social media in a strange attempt to gain some form of kudos, but I just find this a bit poor in all honesty.

I have often said that people seem to become more popular in death than they ever were in life but sometimes it is better to keep your powder dry a bit.

MBBB is good value on here and one of the best we have had in my 11 year stretch on RAB but this is pretty poor IMO. A bit of respect is in order.

As I said, he is better than this.


I certainly agree with the first part of your post. The only bit I don't agree with is that MBBB is better than this. Admittedly, I've not been around here as long as some of you, so perhaps I missed the clever stuff. But all I've seen from him/her is either in poor taste like this, a bit pathetic, or generally just not funny. I'd sooner he/she be not funny though than this kind of disrespectful claptrap.


On the subject of the "2016 Celebrity Curse" thing though, if it's true, the curse seems to be trying to grab a few more before the year is out doesn't it?

As you've rightly said ME, people do become more popular in death. However I've been quite interested to see some of the things that have come out about George Michael that were kept quiet while he was alive. One of the more poignant I saw was Richard Osman (of Pointless and other comedy writing) recalled a time when a contestant on Deal or No Deal wanted to win £15k for IVF treatment. When she didn't win it, George Michael called in shortly after and gave her the money. He obviously wanted that to stay anonymous or it would have come out earlier. Things like that show the measure of a person and it's maybe a shame those who slated him when he was alive didn't know things like that.

Re: OT - 2016 celebrity curse

Tue Dec 27, 2016 10:28 pm
We all know that MBBB is a wind up merchant so don't rise to it. But I think it's unfair to say how people should/shouldn't feel when people die. Yes, I guess the vast majority of people didn't know them, but does that mean that they are not affected by their death? Each to their own. Everyone is free to feel how they wish. Surely?
Re: OT - 2016 celebrity curse

Tue Dec 27, 2016 10:40 pm
debaser wrote:
We all know that MBBB is a wind up merchant so don't rise to it. But I think it's unfair to say how people should/shouldn't feel when people die. Yes, I guess the vast majority of people didn't know them, but does that mean that they are not affected by their death? Each to their own. Everyone is free to feel how they wish. Surely?


Katie Hopkins is nothing but a wind up merchant and attention seeker, but that doesn't make what she says acceptable.

There's a line between winding up and just being generally offensive or inappropriate. One that Hopkins hops, skips and jumps over, but MBBB has perhaps creeped over a touch here.

Re: OT - 2016 celebrity curse

Wed Dec 28, 2016 8:24 am
It's everyone's right to offend and everyone's right to be offended.
Re: OT - 2016 celebrity curse

Wed Dec 28, 2016 8:54 am
What's all this rubbish Keith? Bored over Christmas?

Some celebs will be breathing a sigh of relief when 2016 is over.
