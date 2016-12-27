HamsterChops wrote:
I am going to assume this post is indeed just an attempt to wind people up, festive benefit of the doubt and all that. Having seen how my dad (a huge Quo fan for more years than I care to remember) was choked up over Parfitt dying, I could happily go off on one at the total $hit in the first post.
Do some people make out they're more upset by a celebrity passing than they really are, just to get attention? Yes of course some people do. But that doesn't mean there aren't others out there who were genuinely big fans of that celebrity, just because one person thinks they're rubbish.
Do some people make out they're more upset by a celebrity passing than they really are, just to get attention? Yes of course some people do. But that doesn't mean there aren't others out there who were genuinely big fans of that celebrity, just because one person thinks they're rubbish.
It clearly IS an attempt to wind people up but it is pretty poor stuff IMO. We all know that people out there are prone to phoney outpourings of grief and that they have a tendency to make this public via social media in a strange attempt to gain some form of kudos, but I just find this a bit poor in all honesty.
I have often said that people seem to become more popular in death than they ever were in life but sometimes it is better to keep your powder dry a bit.
MBBB is good value on here and one of the best we have had in my 11 year stretch on RAB but this is pretty poor IMO. A bit of respect is in order.
As I said, he is better than this.