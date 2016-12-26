WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - OT - 2016 celebrity curse

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net OT - 2016 celebrity curse

 
Post a reply

OT - 2016 celebrity curse

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 10:37 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5672
Obviously this year has been terrible for many people on the public eye as everyday someone else seems to have died.

I know it's en vogue to go on about what a massive fan you are of the whoever it is when their death is announced. It's human nature but (and I'm not trying to sound disrespectful here) it's rubbish.

Fair enough when Bowie died it's valid I'll even give people prince (although I am highly sceptical that he had as many fans before he died) but people need to get real claiming they were huge fans of Status Quo and Wham. Come on they were poop. It's really sad for the family and friends of Rick Parfitt and George Michael and they have my every sympathy. Grief is a terrible thing. But I refuse to jump on the bandwagon with that one.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: OT - 2016 celebrity curse

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 11:29 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5359
Location: east east hull
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
Obviously this year has been terrible for many people on the public eye as everyday someone else seems to have died.

I know it's en vogue to go on about what a massive fan you are of the whoever it is when their death is announced. It's human nature but (and I'm not trying to sound disrespectful here) it's rubbish.

Fair enough when Bowie died it's valid I'll even give people prince (although I am highly sceptical that he had as many fans before he died) but people need to get real claiming they were huge fans of Status Quo and Wham. Come on they were poop. It's really sad for the family and friends of Rick Parfitt and George Michael and they have my every sympathy. Grief is a terrible thing. But I refuse to jump on the bandwagon with that one.

Obviously it's cooler to like Bowie to wham and it's a bit snobbish of you to say that people were jumping on the bandwagon to be upset just because like I said Wham and quo aren't cool if your a fan your a fan and who are you to say who can and can't be upset
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: OT - 2016 celebrity curse

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 5:18 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2484
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
Obviously this year has been terrible for many people on the public eye as everyday someone else seems to have died.

I know it's en vogue to go on about what a massive fan you are of the whoever it is when their death is announced. It's human nature but (and I'm not trying to sound disrespectful here) it's rubbish.

Fair enough when Bowie died it's valid I'll even give people prince (although I am highly sceptical that he had as many fans before he died) but people need to get real claiming they were huge fans of Status Quo and Wham. Come on they were poop. It's really sad for the family and friends of Rick Parfitt and George Michael and they have my every sympathy. Grief is a terrible thing. But I refuse to jump on the bandwagon with that one.


I didn't like Bowie personally, so no-one should grieve over his death as he was crap? That's basically what you are saying right? You thought Wham and Quo were rubbish and therefore no-one is allowed to be upset at this? People have different preferences. I listened to George Michael, I am not a massive fan, but I do like to listen to some of his hits and when he died it did shock me. It's life unfortunately, people die but the ones you feel grief over have played a part in your life at some point.

When Bowie died it did not affect me at all other than the fact that my dad spoke so highly of him and loves his music. So naturally my dad was upset.

One the got me was a few days after Bowie when Alan Rickman popped his clogs. Grown up watching him in the Harry Potter series and he played a cracking part in one of my favourite films (Die Hard).

I'm hoping Carrie Fisher gets better! A few more Star Wars to come out yet!!!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: OT - 2016 celebrity curse

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 8:11 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5672
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I didn't like Bowie personally, so no-one should grieve over his death as he was crap? That's basically what you are saying right? You thought Wham and Quo were rubbish and therefore no-one is allowed to be upset at this? People have different preferences. I listened to George Michael, I am not a massive fan, but I do like to listen to some of his hits and when he died it did shock me. It's life unfortunately, people die but the ones you feel grief over have played a part in your life at some point.

When Bowie died it did not affect me at all other than the fact that my dad spoke so highly of him and loves his music. So naturally my dad was upset.

One the got me was a few days after Bowie when Alan Rickman popped his clogs. Grown up watching him in the Harry Potter series and he played a cracking part in one of my favourite films (Die Hard).

I'm hoping Carrie Fisher gets better! A few more Star Wars to come out yet!!!


No not at all. It's sad and I learned a few things about George Michael yesterday that I didn't know when he was alive - seems a good bloke. I just think it's funny people making out they are mega fans when they haven't listened to one of their records in donkeys years - after they die.

I suppose that's a good thing too as it earns some more royalties for their estate which will help out their family.

I'm sad to hear about anyone but was really sad when Caroline aherne died. I liked the stuff she did and she had a real tough time of it.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: OT - 2016 celebrity curse

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 8:26 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2484
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Caroline Aherne was one of my mums favourite celebs. She was pretty shocked when she passed.

I think the increase in listeners after someone passes will always happen as people reminisce (spelling?). Don't get me wrong it does get annoying when people claim to be massive fans when in reality they are just looking for 'likes' or 'retweets'.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: OT - 2016 celebrity curse

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 9:04 am
mystic eddie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 1:52 pm
Posts: 8776
Location: The Peoples Republic of Bradfordia (Scottish Branch)
You are usually good value MBBB, but this is just pish trolling at its worst.

You are better than that.
Red Amber and Black Fantasy Rugby League Champion 2012.

By far the most sensible posts on this thread have come from mystic eddie. - copyright Ewwenorfolk 09.04.2013

Re: OT - 2016 celebrity curse

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 9:16 am
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1853
Location: LEYTH
Great post eddie.
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: OT - 2016 celebrity curse

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 10:12 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8845
Location: Bradbados
I think everyone feels they 'own' something about their favourite stars. Never had any particular fondness for GM's music to be honest but, it's always sad when someone dies - no man is an island, and all that, but especially so when they do so at a far too early age.

I do think we're becoming/have become overly sentimental about public figures as a nation though. Boo hooing for people we never knew at all. Tears should be saved for people you knew and loved, as family, a good friend or as a partner, imo. I'm not saying this started with Diana, but what went on at that time just typifies where we are as a nation.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: OT - 2016 celebrity curse

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 10:12 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1685
Location: Bradford
mystic eddie wrote:
You are usually good value MBBB, but this is just pish trolling at its worst.

You are better than that.


I am going to assume this post is indeed just an attempt to wind people up, festive benefit of the doubt and all that. Having seen how my dad (a huge Quo fan for more years than I care to remember) was choked up over Parfitt dying, I could happily go off on one at the total $hit in the first post.

Do some people make out they're more upset by a celebrity passing than they really are, just to get attention? Yes of course some people do. But that doesn't mean there aren't others out there who were genuinely big fans of that celebrity, just because one person thinks they're rubbish.

Re: OT - 2016 celebrity curse

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 9:04 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2484
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Carrie Fisher didn't get better :(
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, billypop, bowlingboy, BradfordJets, Bramley Dog, Bulls Boy 2011, coco the fullback, colgre, debaser, dummyrunner, EW for PM, fun time frankie, hezza1969, Highlander, jockabull, josefw, mystic eddie, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, Rarebreed, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RickyF1, rugbyreddog, Sensei-Bull, Smack him Jimmy, Surely not, Willzay and 251 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,493,7391,75875,6134,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  