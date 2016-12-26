Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote: Obviously this year has been terrible for many people on the public eye as everyday someone else seems to have died.



I know it's en vogue to go on about what a massive fan you are of the whoever it is when their death is announced. It's human nature but (and I'm not trying to sound disrespectful here) it's rubbish.



Fair enough when Bowie died it's valid I'll even give people prince (although I am highly sceptical that he had as many fans before he died) but people need to get real claiming they were huge fans of Status Quo and Wham. Come on they were poop. It's really sad for the family and friends of Rick Parfitt and George Michael and they have my every sympathy. Grief is a terrible thing. But I refuse to jump on the bandwagon with that one.

I didn't like Bowie personally, so no-one should grieve over his death as he was crap? That's basically what you are saying right? You thought Wham and Quo were rubbish and therefore no-one is allowed to be upset at this? People have different preferences. I listened to George Michael, I am not a massive fan, but I do like to listen to some of his hits and when he died it did shock me. It's life unfortunately, people die but the ones you feel grief over have played a part in your life at some point.When Bowie died it did not affect me at all other than the fact that my dad spoke so highly of him and loves his music. So naturally my dad was upset.One the got me was a few days after Bowie when Alan Rickman popped his clogs. Grown up watching him in the Harry Potter series and he played a cracking part in one of my favourite films (Die Hard).I'm hoping Carrie Fisher gets better! A few more Star Wars to come out yet!!!