|
Obviously this year has been terrible for many people on the public eye as everyday someone else seems to have died.
I know it's en vogue to go on about what a massive fan you are of the whoever it is when their death is announced. It's human nature but (and I'm not trying to sound disrespectful here) it's rubbish.
Fair enough when Bowie died it's valid I'll even give people prince (although I am highly sceptical that he had as many fans before he died) but people need to get real claiming they were huge fans of Status Quo and Wham. Come on they were poop. It's really sad for the family and friends of Rick Parfitt and George Michael and they have my every sympathy. Grief is a terrible thing. But I refuse to jump on the bandwagon with that one.
Mon Dec 26, 2016 11:29 pm
Obviously it's cooler to like Bowie to wham and it's a bit snobbish of you to say that people were jumping on the bandwagon to be upset just because like I said Wham and quo aren't cool if your a fan your a fan and who are you to say who can and can't be upset
Tue Dec 27, 2016 5:18 am
I didn't like Bowie personally, so no-one should grieve over his death as he was crap? That's basically what you are saying right? You thought Wham and Quo were rubbish and therefore no-one is allowed to be upset at this? People have different preferences. I listened to George Michael, I am not a massive fan, but I do like to listen to some of his hits and when he died it did shock me. It's life unfortunately, people die but the ones you feel grief over have played a part in your life at some point.
When Bowie died it did not affect me at all other than the fact that my dad spoke so highly of him and loves his music. So naturally my dad was upset.
One the got me was a few days after Bowie when Alan Rickman popped his clogs. Grown up watching him in the Harry Potter series and he played a cracking part in one of my favourite films (Die Hard).
I'm hoping Carrie Fisher gets better! A few more Star Wars to come out yet!!!
Tue Dec 27, 2016 8:11 am
No not at all. It's sad and I learned a few things about George Michael yesterday that I didn't know when he was alive - seems a good bloke. I just think it's funny people making out they are mega fans when they haven't listened to one of their records in donkeys years - after they die.
I suppose that's a good thing too as it earns some more royalties for their estate which will help out their family.
I'm sad to hear about anyone but was really sad when Caroline aherne died. I liked the stuff she did and she had a real tough time of it.
Tue Dec 27, 2016 8:26 am
Caroline Aherne was one of my mums favourite celebs. She was pretty shocked when she passed.
I think the increase in listeners after someone passes will always happen as people reminisce (spelling?). Don't get me wrong it does get annoying when people claim to be massive fans when in reality they are just looking for 'likes' or 'retweets'.
Tue Dec 27, 2016 9:04 am
You are usually good value MBBB, but this is just pish trolling at its worst.
You are better than that.
Tue Dec 27, 2016 9:16 am
Tue Dec 27, 2016 10:12 am
I think everyone feels they 'own' something about their favourite stars. Never had any particular fondness for GM's music to be honest but, it's always sad when someone dies - no man is an island, and all that, but especially so when they do so at a far too early age.
I do think we're becoming/have become overly sentimental about public figures as a nation though. Boo hooing for people we never knew at all. Tears should be saved for people you knew and loved, as family, a good friend or as a partner, imo. I'm not saying this started with Diana, but what went on at that time just typifies where we are as a nation.
Tue Dec 27, 2016 10:12 am
mystic eddie wrote:
You are usually good value MBBB, but this is just pish trolling at its worst.
You are better than that.
I am going to assume this post is indeed just an attempt to wind people up, festive benefit of the doubt and all that. Having seen how my dad (a huge Quo fan for more years than I care to remember) was choked up over Parfitt dying, I could happily go off on one at the total $hit in the first post.
