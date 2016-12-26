Post a reply 3 posts Page 1 of 1

Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm

Posts: 5671

Obviously this year has been terrible for many people on the public eye as everyday someone else seems to have died.



I know it's en vogue to go on about what a massive fan you are of the whoever it is when their death is announced. It's human nature but (and I'm not trying to sound disrespectful here) it's rubbish.



Fair enough when Bowie died it's valid I'll even give people prince (although I am highly sceptical that he had as many fans before he died) but people need to get real claiming they were huge fans of Status Quo and Wham. Come on they were poop. It's really sad for the family and friends of Rick Parfitt and George Michael and they have my every sympathy. Grief is a terrible thing. But I refuse to jump on the bandwagon with that one. derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9

The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm

Posts: 5359

Location: east east hull

Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote: Obviously this year has been terrible for many people on the public eye as everyday someone else seems to have died.



I know it's en vogue to go on about what a massive fan you are of the whoever it is when their death is announced. It's human nature but (and I'm not trying to sound disrespectful here) it's rubbish.



Fair enough when Bowie died it's valid I'll even give people prince (although I am highly sceptical that he had as many fans before he died) but people need to get real claiming they were huge fans of Status Quo and Wham. Come on they were poop. It's really sad for the family and friends of Rick Parfitt and George Michael and they have my every sympathy. Grief is a terrible thing. But I refuse to jump on the bandwagon with that one.

Obviously it's cooler to like Bowie to wham and it's a bit snobbish of you to say that people were jumping on the bandwagon to be upset just because like I said Wham and quo aren't cool if your a fan your a fan and who are you to say who can and can't be upset Obviously it's cooler to like Bowie to wham and it's a bit snobbish of you to say that people were jumping on the bandwagon to be upset just because like I said Wham and quo aren't cool if your a fan your a fan and who are you to say who can and can't be upset einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result Bulls Boy 2011

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm

Posts: 2482

Location: Shipley, Bradford

Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote: Obviously this year has been terrible for many people on the public eye as everyday someone else seems to have died.



I know it's en vogue to go on about what a massive fan you are of the whoever it is when their death is announced. It's human nature but (and I'm not trying to sound disrespectful here) it's rubbish.



Fair enough when Bowie died it's valid I'll even give people prince (although I am highly sceptical that he had as many fans before he died) but people need to get real claiming they were huge fans of Status Quo and Wham. Come on they were poop. It's really sad for the family and friends of Rick Parfitt and George Michael and they have my every sympathy. Grief is a terrible thing. But I refuse to jump on the bandwagon with that one.



I didn't like Bowie personally, so no-one should grieve over his death as he was crap? That's basically what you are saying right? You thought Wham and Quo were rubbish and therefore no-one is allowed to be upset at this? People have different preferences. I listened to George Michael, I am not a massive fan, but I do like to listen to some of his hits and when he died it did shock me. It's life unfortunately, people die but the ones you feel grief over have played a part in your life at some point.



When Bowie died it did not affect me at all other than the fact that my dad spoke so highly of him and loves his music. So naturally my dad was upset.



One the got me was a few days after Bowie when Alan Rickman popped his clogs. Grown up watching him in the Harry Potter series and he played a cracking part in one of my favourite films (Die Hard).



I'm hoping Carrie Fisher gets better! A few more Star Wars to come out yet!!! I didn't like Bowie personally, so no-one should grieve over his death as he was crap? That's basically what you are saying right? You thought Wham and Quo were rubbish and therefore no-one is allowed to be upset at this? People have different preferences. I listened to George Michael, I am not a massive fan, but I do like to listen to some of his hits and when he died it did shock me. It's life unfortunately, people die but the ones you feel grief over have played a part in your life at some point.When Bowie died it did not affect me at all other than the fact that my dad spoke so highly of him and loves his music. So naturally my dad was upset.One the got me was a few days after Bowie when Alan Rickman popped his clogs. Grown up watching him in the Harry Potter series and he played a cracking part in one of my favourite films (Die Hard).I'm hoping Carrie Fisher gets better! A few more Star Wars to come out yet!!! BULLSBOY2011:

'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'



Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Bulls Boy 2011, Google Adsense [Bot], Surely not and 36 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 3 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Off Topic Music Technology & Science TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,493,539 648 75,610 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV



























