Obviously this year has been terrible for many people on the public eye as everyday someone else seems to have died.
I know it's en vogue to go on about what a massive fan you are of the whoever it is when their death is announced. It's human nature but (and I'm not trying to sound disrespectful here) it's rubbish.
Fair enough when Bowie died it's valid I'll even give people prince (although I am highly sceptical that he had as many fans before he died) but people need to get real claiming they were huge fans of Status Quo and Wham. Come on they were poop. It's really sad for the family and friends of Rick Parfitt and George Michael and they have my every sympathy. Grief is a terrible thing. But I refuse to jump on the bandwagon with that one.
