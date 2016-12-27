Barbed Wire wrote: This was the day Toa really perfected the clothes line tackle technique. Renouf really copped a beaut from him.

He copped two. Toa clothes lined him and should have been sent off but Ganson was lenient, so he then went and clothes lined him again a couple of minutes later and this time did get sent off.There was a difference between this infamous Wire-Wigan brawl of 2001 and the fights of the late 80s. In the late 80s both teams had tough powerhouse forwards who respected each other and although Wigan had the edge over us there weren't a million miles between the teams. No quarter was given or asked for and the physicality boiled over like it does in State of Origin.In 2001, we were a vastly inferior side who got frustrated because we were fed up of being bossed about by Wigan. They had realised that Nikau in particular was frustrated with the way his career had gone downhill since joining us and were baiting him and he was an easy target to wind up. Farrell was doing the "mullet hair" gestures to him.