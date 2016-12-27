WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The best Wire biff you ever saw....

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves The best Wire biff you ever saw....

 
Post a reply

Re: The best Wire biff you ever saw....

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 12:55 pm
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 516
Location: Sunny Southport
Does anyone else remember a match where Mike Nicholas and Dennis Curling had a spat. What on earth possessed Curling I'll never know
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.

Re: The best Wire biff you ever saw....

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 4:31 pm
mikej Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Apr 05, 2010 8:38 am
Posts: 2804
For pure simple comedy value... Solomona on Tomkins
Mummy duck is now thoroughly depressed. SHE was the one that was famous for losing five in a row........until the 2011 GF!!!!!

Re: The best Wire biff you ever saw....

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 10:30 pm
RLIMR Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 28, 2004 10:00 am
Posts: 5843
When Nat Wood almost killed James Lowes.

Re: The best Wire biff you ever saw....

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 2:13 am
Man Mountain Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jul 23, 2015 12:27 pm
Posts: 45
The first game of the season (2001?) Away at Wigan would probably stand out in Super League era. A cracking bit of biff with the occasional break for some rugby.

Re: The best Wire biff you ever saw....

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 11:14 am
The Perry Boy User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 19, 2004 9:42 pm
Posts: 1738
Location: Dirty Old Birchwood.
Wire v Bradford. 1999/2000ish at Wilderspool.
@mattsrlfc83

Re: The best Wire biff you ever saw....

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 11:19 am
Barbed Wire Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 9:01 am
Posts: 763
Man Mountain wrote:
The first game of the season (2001?) Away at Wigan would probably stand out in Super League era. A cracking bit of biff with the occasional break for some rugby.


This was the day Toa really perfected the clothes line tackle technique. Renouf really copped a beaut from him.

Re: The best Wire biff you ever saw....

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 4:02 pm
MikeyWire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat May 26, 2007 1:10 pm
Posts: 3350
Location: Still waiting for the title
Man Mountain wrote:
The first game of the season (2001?) Away at Wigan would probably stand out in Super League era. A cracking bit of biff with the occasional break for some rugby.


My favourite bit of biff in that particular game (and there was a lot) was Danny Nutley battering Francis Stevenson.. He was getting hit that many times he couldn't throw anything back ..
Follow me on Twitter @MikeyWire

Re: The best Wire biff you ever saw....

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 6:38 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13897
Location: NFL playoffs
Barbed Wire wrote:
This was the day Toa really perfected the clothes line tackle technique. Renouf really copped a beaut from him.


He copped two. Toa clothes lined him and should have been sent off but Ganson was lenient, so he then went and clothes lined him again a couple of minutes later and this time did get sent off.

There was a difference between this infamous Wire-Wigan brawl of 2001 and the fights of the late 80s. In the late 80s both teams had tough powerhouse forwards who respected each other and although Wigan had the edge over us there weren't a million miles between the teams. No quarter was given or asked for and the physicality boiled over like it does in State of Origin.

In 2001, we were a vastly inferior side who got frustrated because we were fed up of being bossed about by Wigan. They had realised that Nikau in particular was frustrated with the way his career had gone downhill since joining us and were baiting him and he was an easy target to wind up. Farrell was doing the "mullet hair" gestures to him.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: The best Wire biff you ever saw....

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:01 pm
fez1 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 21, 2011 8:31 pm
Posts: 1325
You beat me to it Sally.

Toa didn't miss with those 2 shots that can be seen on a well known video sharing site.

Re: The best Wire biff you ever saw....

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:35 am
Laowai User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 12, 2003 5:50 pm
Posts: 942
Location: Shanghai
Warrington Widnes cup match late 1970's

Mudbath. Mike Nicolas and Doug Laughton knocking bells out each other on the half way line. Both off. Kicked off again in tunnel. Paul Woods off (?) Then Eric Hughes stiff armed Ian Potter.

Four off. We won 6-0.

Happy days.
I told my wife that a husband is like a fine wine; he gets better with age. The next day, she locked me in the cellar.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Laowai, roopy, SaleSlim and 47 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,496,18042175,6274,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  