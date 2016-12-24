WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Christmas

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 2:38 pm
Happy Christmas to everyone .

Re: Christmas

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 3:41 pm
Merry christmas to one and all who, reside or pass through here :CHEERS: :DRUNK:
Re: Christmas

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 5:44 pm
Yes indeed Merry Christmas & a Happy, Healthy, Prosperous New Year.
Re: Christmas

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 5:48 pm
Seasonal felicitations to all, including all those who disappeared from the forum in 2016 just because Leeds were monumentally crap :CHEERS:

Re: Christmas

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 6:19 pm
merry christmas to all including those who disappeared from the forum in 2015 because Leeds won the treble
Re: Christmas

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 7:42 pm
Happy Christmas Eve. Everyone else too.
Re: Christmas

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 8:08 pm
William Eve wrote:
Seasonal felicitations to all, including all those who disappeared from the forum in 2016 just because Leeds were monumentally crap :CHEERS:


jeff you are hilarious,that is without a doubt the the most outrageous post of the year.....but you know that don't you? :lol:

happy xmas to all posters

get your 2017 sl predictions ready
Re: Christmas

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 9:41 pm
Re: Christmas

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 10:26 pm
Have a great Xmas all & cracking New Year
