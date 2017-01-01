4foxsake wrote: Personally I'd go with Arundel and Tupou in the centres. I far prefer lyne on the wing, he can do a decent job at centre but I'm not sure his passing is up to it, especially if we want to be competing in the top 8. Our greatest asset is TJ and BJB is a quality winger on the other side, for me we need to be setting up to get the best out of them and that includes quality service from the centres.

Don't agree with you but it's just my opinion.For starter Reece isn't a winger and has at least three much better wingers ahead of him, he's a centre with some potential.I've had the pleasure of watching most of last years games on a certain streaming channel and for me Lyne is our best centre and that wasn't my expectation.First of all this creative centre that releases his winger is a myth and lives in the past imagination IMHO. Due to a hell of a lot of time off work this year I've watched more RL than ever including loads of NRL stuff and I can tell you the vast number of wingers tries including those in the NRL come from a cut out ball or a kick. Those that come from the centre/wing play are not that common. In this respect our hero Lyne did pretty good last year releasing his winger a fair few times as did Arundel, both seem pretty decent compared to most other SL centres.Where Lyne wins is that he's big, fast and has good feet and as I say he can release his winger though he is no Gene Miles - he does cause problems for the opposition. His biggest weakness has nothing to do with his winger it's his defence which is usually but not always poor. He doesn't lack bottle but his decision making is poor so in this respect he's behind Tupou and Arundal. I suppose it depends on what you want from a centre but if you want an attacking centre who can make a break and release his winger Reece is the best we have.Just as a footnote: The pass Reece didn't make on boxing day - are we really judging him on that? In a real game he'd have passed it but this was a friendly and he was after a bit of glory and I don't begrudge him that.Lyne will never be a world beater but he's now at his peak age and I reckon we'll see his best season this year and I'll live with that.