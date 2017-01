Personally I'd go with Arundel and Tupou in the centres. I far prefer lyne on the wing, he can do a decent job at centre but I'm not sure his passing is up to it, especially if we want to be competing in the top 8. Our greatest asset is TJ and BJB is a quality winger on the other side, for me we need to be setting up to get the best out of them and that includes quality service from the centres.