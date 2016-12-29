|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2012 5:28 pm
Posts: 3164
|
As said earlier Lynne is a decent centre for Trinity and did OK at Boxing day but was rusty as most will be. He was up against a second row though. May be different if Moon or Watkins. He and Tupou will be first choice at centre unless form dictates otherwise in my opinion.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 6:03 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1162
|
Think Gibson may have something to say about that.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 6:28 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2799
|
I thought Reece went well on Boxing Day, as did all the other players. I find it hard to pick faults with Wakey players so I'm out of this one but hope all squad members get their chance at some time during the season.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 8:09 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1053
|
Personally, I think it is going to be a vital season coming up for all our centres.
Chester did say that he is going to look at his centres at the end of the forthcoming season, 3 of the 5 are off contract. I have said before, I dont think any of our centres are the full package what you need as a centre but all offer something different.
If we were to inprove the quality for 2018 cant see all those off contract being retained.
Personally I think the first choice centres will be between Arundel, Gibson and Brown, with Lyne and Tupou as utility and back up.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 9:08 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2009 4:56 pm
Posts: 1530
|
Going off Chester's selections last season, and this year's squad numbers, Lyne and Tupou are going to be the starting centres. All the ones you list are very similar in quality, but none of them seem able to put their winger away. Gibson is the closest, but a Dean Collis type centre would round the back line off considering the pace we have on the flanks.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 9:15 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2799
|
I don't think that some of the numbers are a given .
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 9:22 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 1934
|
Think Arundel put TJ away a few times and was forging a decent partnership, until he got injured against Sheffield.
Then he ended up playing in the opposite centre.
If Tupou has added passing the ball to his game, then he could be good in the other centre.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 9:54 pm
|
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2009 4:56 pm
Posts: 1530
|
He did, but with a winger of Johnstone's quality I'd like to see a natural ball player there, not some who does it every now and then. Although I get that finding a player of that quality who's available and within our price range makes it near impossible. Having said that, it was only a friendly but Tupou was looking for the pass a few times last week. Like you say, if he can add that then we could be on to a winner there.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 10:20 pm
|
Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2004 5:56 pm
Posts: 2772
|
Lynne had a very good 40 minutes. Of those 3 on 1s he created two himself with some good footwork and speed. Made a lot of yards in the process two. One of them certainly he could have sent a pass. Another he was well covered as were supporting players. He was strong in defence and looks fitter and stronger than I've seen him look ever.
Bit of a rough diamond is Lynne but I've no problem with him starting at centre.
Looking at it another way I'm happy with all our centre options. We have fantastic depth in that position with tupou, Lynne, arundel, Gibson.
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 10:24 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5677
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
|
I'm not a great fan of Tupou and his 1st half ball spills didn't increase my endearment towards him. BUT, he had a cracking 2nd half and released Tom a couple of times. Let's hope that's going to be more typical of his play.
|
