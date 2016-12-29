Eastern Wildcat wrote: Personally, I think it is going to be a vital season coming up for all our centres.



Chester did say that he is going to look at his centres at the end of the forthcoming season, 3 of the 5 are off contract. I have said before, I dont think any of our centres are the full package what you need as a centre but all offer something different.



If we were to inprove the quality for 2018 cant see all those off contract being retained.



Personally I think the first choice centres will be between Arundel, Gibson and Brown, with Lyne and Tupou as utility and back up.

Going off Chester's selections last season, and this year's squad numbers, Lyne and Tupou are going to be the starting centres. All the ones you list are very similar in quality, but none of them seem able to put their winger away. Gibson is the closest, but a Dean Collis type centre would round the back line off considering the pace we have on the flanks.