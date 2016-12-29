WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Reece Lyne

As said earlier Lynne is a decent centre for Trinity and did OK at Boxing day but was rusty as most will be. He was up against a second row though. May be different if Moon or Watkins. He and Tupou will be first choice at centre unless form dictates otherwise in my opinion.

Think Gibson may have something to say about that.

I thought Reece went well on Boxing Day, as did all the other players. I find it hard to pick faults with Wakey players so I'm out of this one but hope all squad members get their chance at some time during the season.

Personally, I think it is going to be a vital season coming up for all our centres.

Chester did say that he is going to look at his centres at the end of the forthcoming season, 3 of the 5 are off contract. I have said before, I dont think any of our centres are the full package what you need as a centre but all offer something different.

If we were to inprove the quality for 2018 cant see all those off contract being retained.

Personally I think the first choice centres will be between Arundel, Gibson and Brown, with Lyne and Tupou as utility and back up.

Personally, I think it is going to be a vital season coming up for all our centres.

Chester did say that he is going to look at his centres at the end of the forthcoming season, 3 of the 5 are off contract. I have said before, I dont think any of our centres are the full package what you need as a centre but all offer something different.

If we were to inprove the quality for 2018 cant see all those off contract being retained.

Personally I think the first choice centres will be between Arundel, Gibson and Brown, with Lyne and Tupou as utility and back up.


Going off Chester's selections last season, and this year's squad numbers, Lyne and Tupou are going to be the starting centres. All the ones you list are very similar in quality, but none of them seem able to put their winger away. Gibson is the closest, but a Dean Collis type centre would round the back line off considering the pace we have on the flanks.

Going off Chester's selections last season, and this year's squad numbers, Lyne and Tupou are going to be the starting centres. All the ones you list are very similar in quality, but none of them seem able to put their winger away. Gibson is the closest, but a Dean Collis type centre would round the back line off considering the pace we have on the flanks.

I don't think that some of the numbers are a given .

Going off Chester's selections last season, and this year's squad numbers, Lyne and Tupou are going to be the starting centres. All the ones you list are very similar in quality, but none of them seem able to put their winger away. Gibson is the closest, but a Dean Collis type centre would round the back line off considering the pace we have on the flanks.

Think Arundel put TJ away a few times and was forging a decent partnership, until he got injured against Sheffield.
Then he ended up playing in the opposite centre.
If Tupou has added passing the ball to his game, then he could be good in the other centre.

Think Arundel put TJ away a few times and was forging a decent partnership, until he got injured against Sheffield.
Then he ended up playing in the opposite centre.
If Tupou has added passing the ball to his game, then he could be good in the other centre.


He did, but with a winger of Johnstone's quality I'd like to see a natural ball player there, not some who does it every now and then. Although I get that finding a player of that quality who's available and within our price range makes it near impossible. Having said that, it was only a friendly but Tupou was looking for the pass a few times last week. Like you say, if he can add that then we could be on to a winner there.
