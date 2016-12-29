Personally, I think it is going to be a vital season coming up for all our centres.
Chester did say that he is going to look at his centres at the end of the forthcoming season, 3 of the 5 are off contract. I have said before, I dont think any of our centres are the full package what you need as a centre but all offer something different.
If we were to inprove the quality for 2018 cant see all those off contract being retained.
Personally I think the first choice centres will be between Arundel, Gibson and Brown, with Lyne and Tupou as utility and back up.
