newgroundb4cas wrote: I think the majority of fans will agree with me about Lynne it's now or never. Twice he had a 3 or 1 and ran into the defender?? U class that as great

Who is Lynne, your point is to scape goat a player who made breaks and showed good defence because he failed to take an option after not playing since September you really do take the buscuit we have had a friendly and you are bagging already, what about the try he scored? I suppose anyone could have reacted in your eyes, what about the mistakes of other players, instead of bagging and digging why dont you be constructive and positive for a change.Looks like you have your scape goat lined up now.