I'd agree that Lyne is one of the most frustrating players we have. He's got all the attributes needed to be a top player, he's skilful, strong, fast and can tackle as well as any other centre. He's just seems unable to pull it all together consistently at the same time. The mistakes he makes are schoolboy at times, but the first 40 minutes at Leeds he was outstanding. I don't know if it's confidence with him or not, there's a cracking player in there we just need to bring it out of him.