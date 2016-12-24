Will be covering the game from about 230. Gary and Matthew will have recovered from turkey overdose and are hoping to survive the Widnes climate
If you want a shout out while we are on air for yourself or someone else just send a request to our RLfans account
Radio warrington is on 1332am in glorious mono.
Or on the internet. The tune in app works best
Matthew and Gary
If you want a shout out while we are on air for yourself or someone else just send a request to our RLfans account
Radio warrington is on 1332am in glorious mono.
Or on the internet. The tune in app works best
Matthew and Gary