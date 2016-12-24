First of all I would like to wish Happy Birthday to 2 of Leigh Centurions BEST Fans,Frank Blackburn and Ivan Simpson,I've known them both a few years now but not known them to miss many Leigh games, Happy Birthday lads,hope you also have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.Secondly I'd like to wish my Son,Stew and his Fiancee Sarah,all the best for their forthcoming Wedding on Friday Dec 30th,I know everything will go well there,I just hope the Leyth Fans coming will get on with the WiganersAnd finally I'd like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, especially Leigh fans,players,Backroom Staff,and BoM, and hope for a very successful 2017 season in SL.