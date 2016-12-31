WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - UN kicks Isreals a**

Off-topic discussion.
Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 9:07 am
Cronus
tigerman1231 wrote:
OK then...... So i take it you a part of the postage stamp consensus. I think you will find that the 99.9% that i speak of are the gullible ones.

:lol: :lol: :lol:

You've read something you soaked up like a gullible little sponge, and now you've convinced it's reality. You call it "research" but in reality I would guess you've read a few websites - at most a book or two. Not true research, simply absorbing ideas dreamt up by someone else. Now you're certain you're on to something 99% of the world aren't aware of and that gives you a sense of smug satisfaction and the illusion you're somehow more intelligent and superior than everyone else. This probably covers for mild personality disorders...perhaps a lack of self-esteem masked by a degree of narcissism. Getting close, am I?

Unfortunately for you, there's something called "hugely overwhelming and empirical evidence" which you will of course choose to ignore that but nevertheless still exists. The Holocaust was a huge event in human history, with millions of witnesses and masses of evidence, and effects that continue to ripple today. Yet 60 years later and 5 minutes on a website and you're convinced it's a fraud.

It's bit like those who 'don't believe' scientific theory such as evolution: it doesn't really matter whether you believe it or not. I might as well say I don't believe in gravity or that Wigan won the Grand Final in October.

Unless you post your "evidence" (something your type NEVER do, for obvious reasons :) ), I'm afraid you're just another deluded conspiracy moron and I'll continue to laugh at your gullibility. :lol:

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:09 pm
I've got nothing against Israel at all can't be easy surrounded on all sides by people who hate you gives you a sort of siege mentally but I watching a Storyville doc on the football team Beiter Jerusalem you certainly get a different take on the people and there hatred
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Post Sun Jan 01, 2017 9:09 am
Lebron James wrote:
Good one. The best argument you can come up with is that is that my spelling isn't perfect. I used to use that as an argument when I was twelve too . You haven't tried to dispute anything I've said by using facts because you know I'm correct in what I claim so it's impossible so resort to insults like all juveniles do

Regards

King James

Your spelling of such a key word is relevant in this particular instance - it tangibly demonstrates your lack of knowledge and 'research' of the subject. If you had read widely you could not have made that mistake given that the rest of your spelling is largely accurate.

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 5:54 am
It is the 13th anniversary of the death of Tom Hurndall. Tom was a 22 year old student who travelled to Gaza . A group of primary school age children came under Israeli fire (after all that's how israelis get their kicks). Most of the children ran but a few froze with fear. Tom rushed in and got one to safety. As he went back to get another he was shot in the head by an Israeli sniper and died.

It came out in court that Israeli soldiers are allowed to shoot civilians with impunity and as such, got off with the lesser charge of manslaughter. Toms legal team were denied the evidence in which to build their case and the UK foreign office only got involved due to demonstrations from the British public. After all, we wouldn't want to jeopardise our arms deals would we? Probably a British made bullet that killed him

RIP

Regards

King James

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 9:47 am
Lebron James wrote:
It is the 13th anniversary of the death of Tom Hurndall. Tom was a 22 year old student who travelled to Gaza . A group of primary school age children came under Israeli fire (after all that's how israelis get their kicks). Most of the children ran but a few froze with fear. Tom rushed in and got one to safety. As he went back to get another he was shot in the head by an Israeli sniper and died.

It came out in court that Israeli soldiers are allowed to shoot civilians with impunity and as such, got off with the lesser charge of manslaughter. Toms legal team were denied the evidence in which to build their case and the UK foreign office only got involved due to demonstrations from the British public. After all, we wouldn't want to jeopardise our arms deals would we? Probably a British made bullet that killed himz

RIP

Regards

King James


Live by the sword die by the sword innit?
It's just as easy to get pumped full of lead by the powers that be in Rafah as it is on junction 24 of the M62.
You can be a 'stud badboy' or a volunteer for the International Solidarity Movement, truth is, their families and loved ones will never be able to hold them, feel them or touch them ever again.
