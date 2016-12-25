tigerman1231 wrote:
As i said 99.9% of people believe what they are TOLD about the Holocaust without giving it a second thought. Only after researching the topic in great detail you learn what really happened. Look for yourself and you shall find. The Jews and Zionists in particular are happy for you to believe what you are TOLD and to do as you are TOLD. I will not be TOLD by anyone.
What have we been TOLD and what have I been my
missing? I have visited many sites of atrocities, especially in Poland, read books on the subject including on the psychology of concentration camps, seen films, etc, etc. What am I missing that you gave knowledge of? Simple question.