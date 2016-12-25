Dally

Dally



tigerman1231 wrote: As i said 99.9% of people believe what they are TOLD about the Holocaust without giving it a second thought. Only after researching the topic in great detail you learn what really happened. Look for yourself and you shall find. The Jews and Zionists in particular are happy for you to believe what you are TOLD and to do as you are TOLD. I will not be TOLD by anyone.

What have we been TOLD and what have I been missing?

I have visited many sites of atrocities, especially in Poland, read books on the subject including on the psychology of concentration camps, seen films, etc, etc. What am I missing that you gave knowledge of? Simple question.

Dally wrote: What have we been TOLD and what have I been missing?

I have visited many sites of atrocities, especially in Poland, read books on the subject including on the psychology of concentration camps, seen films, etc, etc. What am I missing that you gave knowledge of? Simple question.



Well to my knowledge they have tried to tell me 11,000,000 humans (mainly Jews) were 'killed' by the Nazis during the Holocaust, mainly via the 'gas chambers'. Load of b**llocks. Dont know what you have been told as only you know. 'Atrocities' ha ha you must be part of the 99.9% that believe everything that is told to them. Well to my knowledge they have tried to tell me 11,000,000 humans (mainly Jews) were 'killed' by the Nazis during the Holocaust, mainly via the 'gas chambers'. Load of b**llocks. Dont know what you have been told as only you know. 'Atrocities' ha ha you must be part of the 99.9% that believe everything that is told to them. Ajw71

tigerman1231 wrote: As i said 99.9% of people believe what they are TOLD about the Holocaust without giving it a second thought. Only after researching the topic in great detail you learn what really happened. Look for yourself and you shall find. The Jews and Zionists in particular are happy for you to believe what you are TOLD and to do as you are TOLD. I will not be TOLD by anyone.



So you have read some websites who have TOLD you different.



Ajw71

tigerman1231 wrote: Well to my knowledge they have tried to tell me 11,000,000 humans (mainly Jews) were 'killed' by the Nazis during the Holocaust, mainly via the 'gas chambers'. Load of b**llocks. Dont know what you have been told as only you know. 'Atrocities' ha ha you must be part of the 99.9% that believe everything that is told to them.

Cronus

tigerman1231 wrote: As i said 99.9% of people believe what they are TOLD about the Holocaust without giving it a second thought. Only after researching the topic in great detail you learn what really happened. Look for yourself and you shall find. The Jews and Zionists in particular are happy for you to believe what you are TOLD and to do as you are TOLD. I will not be TOLD by anyone.

Lebron James



I'm still shocked that even in this thread, people are pro Isreal. I would really love to know why. "Because I listen to the BBC and Fox News isn't a valid reason. Since 2006 over 5000 children have died because isreal have demolished/blown up houses in the West Bank that contravened international law. Dally, I know you have a hard on for what the daily mail tells you but I hate to tell you, hardly anything they print is factual.



King James
Dally

Lebron James wrote: I'm still shocked that even in this thread, people are pro Isreal. I would really love to know why. "Because I listen to the BBC and Fox News isn't a valid reason. Since 2006 over 5000 children have died because isreal have demolished/blown up houses in the West Bank that contravened international law. Dally, I know you have a hard on for what the daily mail tells you but I hate to tell you, hardly anything they print is factual.



tigerman1231

Cronus wrote: I'll tell you: you're a feckin gullible prize idiot.



Mild Rover

I'm pro-Israel in an existential sense, but very much against some of the policies pursued by their government.



I support the Palestinian aspiration for a viable state of their, but I'm under no illusions about their hardline elements.



The aggression on both sides comes, I imagine, from feeling threatened. It's not an excuse, but it's understandable.



The US, IMO has acted as an enabler for some dangerous Israeli policies - dangerous to hopes of peace and freedom, as fragile as those hopes are anyway. And this little warning sign will soon be torn down by Trump.



Lebron James



Dally wrote: You'd have a tad more credibility than the zero you have if you did not consistently mis-spell the name of the country you vehemently criticise.

Good one. The best argument you can come up with is that is that my spelling isn't perfect. I used to use that as an argument when I was twelve too . You haven't tried to dispute anything I've said by using facts because you know I'm correct in what I claim so it's impossible so resort to insults like all juveniles do



