wire-quin wrote:
In this world of internet, cameras etc does this really happen and is it for Fun?
I've worked in Israel and found it a great place. Very first world.
I've lived there, and in very close communities with Israeli people and have some very close friends.
Some of those very close friends also owned a lot of high powered weaponry, had to spend a month every year until they were fifty, after two years from eighteen in the IDF and had very dubious attitudes towards anyone of a Palestinian background.
Hey, very "First World", so all OK then.