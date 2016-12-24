WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - UN kicks Isreals a**

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 3:50 pm
Ajw71
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:17 pm
Posts: 1970
"Israel kills kids for no reason"- wow the standard of 'debate' on rlfans really is something else these days.

Re: UN kicks Isreals a**

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 4:36 pm
tigerman1231
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 03, 2013 11:48 am
Posts: 262
Antisemitism.... I dont believe the holocaust happened as told...... The jews use it as an excuse and anyone who disagrees is Antisemitic. Israel are doing there own holocaust on Palestine and it is being allowed to happen.

Re: UN kicks Isreals a**

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 5:12 pm
Dally
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14270
tigerman1231 wrote:
Antisemitism.... I dont believe the holocaust happened as told...... The jews use it as an excuse and anyone who disagrees is Antisemitic. Israel are doing there own holocaust on Palestine and it is being allowed to happen.

What utter nonsense. What do you mean by "as told"?

Re: UN kicks Isreals a**

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 8:19 pm
Sandro II Terrorista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11265
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
wire-quin wrote:
In this world of internet, cameras etc does this really happen and is it for Fun?

I've worked in Israel and found it a great place. Very first world.


I've lived there, and in very close communities with Israeli people and have some very close friends.

Some of those very close friends also owned a lot of high powered weaponry, had to spend a month every year until they were fifty, after two years from eighteen in the IDF and had very dubious attitudes towards anyone of a Palestinian background.

Hey, very "First World", so all OK then.
Re: UN kicks Isreals a**

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 9:42 pm
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 601
Ajw71 wrote:
"Israel kills kids for no reason"- wow the standard of 'debate' on rlfans really is something else these days.


So what is the reason for killing kids? If your argument is "i read in the daily mail that some kid threw a pebble at a soldier so he deserved to get shot in the head" don't brother replying

Regards

King james

Re: UN kicks Isreals a**

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 10:05 pm
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 601
wire-quin wrote:
In this world of internet, cameras etc does this really happen and is it for Fun?

I've worked in Israel and found it a great place. Very first world.


Put it this way. In the past 2 weeks I have seen videos of 6 kids being murderef by the IDF for no reason. You can declare you don't believe me which is fair enough if all you watch is the main stream media who won't report it as they lost too much. Delve a little deeper and you will uncover a world you never knew existed. Sorry, I said no reason. They may have been guilty of throwing a pebble at some one because they were frustrated that Isreal demolished their house illegally which obviously meant they were untitled to receive a snipers bullet to the head. This may be OTT but given the people I know out there and the research I have undertaken, anyone who thinks Isreal is in the right are stupid. There is absolutely no reason to justify What Isreal have been doing for the past 40 years. Bombing hospitals full of kids, destroying people houses for lolz. Despicable. I hope Putin nukes Isreal for a laugh such is my distain for that country

Regards

King James

Re: UN kicks Isreals a**

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 10:11 pm
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 601
And the fact that the U.S. Abstained is historic! Last time the UN voted against Isreal, the U.S. Vetoed the vote At last the opinion of those Zionist w******* are changing

Regards

King James
