Dally wrote: Look at the language you used in the original post. Speaks for itself.

That I'm anti Isreal? Of course I am. I don't hide that. Doesn't mean I'm anti-Semitic. I just disagree with what they have done and continue to do. Do you actually know what their soldiers do on a daily basis? It's all out there, not like I'm lying. Planting knives on kids they have shot for fun? My best mate was a doctor volunteering in Palestine 3 years ago when Isreal decided to try and wipe it from the map. I know exactly what went on and believe me, it was nothing like Fox News reportedIf you go back far enough you can see the photos and conversations he sent me, posted on hereRegardsKing James