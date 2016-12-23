Ola, To all the players/staff at the club, to all you fans, have a good one
ps, its 20 degrees here today, slight breeze, just thought l,d get that in, yeeeehhhh right
pps bought myself a xmas prezzie yesterday, return flight, first home game, 70 sobs, looking forward to the off, but not the deep freeze. Byyyeeeee.
ps, its 20 degrees here today, slight breeze, just thought l,d get that in, yeeeehhhh right
pps bought myself a xmas prezzie yesterday, return flight, first home game, 70 sobs, looking forward to the off, but not the deep freeze. Byyyeeeee.