WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Pro Club in East Riding applying for League 1?









Login

Login

Register

Register



Board index ‹ Super League ‹ Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk ‹ New Pro Club in East Riding applying for League 1? (Website)

Post a reply



1 , 2 17 posts • Page 2 of 2

MonkeyLover Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2016 10:37 am

Posts: 7

As someone has already said it is Bishop Burton. The RFL have been asking them to apply for 2 years now. djcXIII Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sun Feb 29, 2004 1:41 am

Posts: 501

easthull fc fan wrote: According to someone on their committee they want to, yeamo has signed for them too.

National Conference is the aim, not professional. Yeamo may play, as may Horney apparently!!! Its great to be watching a better standard of rugby at Beverley but its hard work funding Yorkshire league games let alone pro level. National Conference is the aim, not professional. Yeamo may play, as may Horney apparently!!! Its great to be watching a better standard of rugby at Beverley but its hard work funding Yorkshire league games let alone pro level. Mild Rover

100% League Network



Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am

Posts: 9625

Location: Vale of the White Horse.

MonkeyLover wrote: As someone has already said it is Bishop Burton. The RFL have been asking them to apply for 2 years now.



their fixtures last season included Hull Uni reserves. Fair enough, it'd be easy enough to upgrade the squad, but they're clearly a long way away from semi-pro as things stand. Opportunity for growth would be limited, I'd assume.



Unless it was effectively a development squad, I'm not sure I see much sense in it. their fixtures last season included Hull Uni reserves. Fair enough, it'd be easy enough to upgrade the squad, but they're clearly a long way away from semi-pro as things stand. Opportunity for growth would be limited, I'd assume.Unless it was effectively a development squad, I'm not sure I see much sense in it. 'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833. MonkeyLover Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2016 10:37 am

Posts: 7

Mild Rover wrote: their fixtures last season included Hull Uni reserves. Fair enough, it'd be easy enough to upgrade the squad, but they're clearly a long way away from semi-pro as things stand. Opportunity for growth would be limited, I'd assume.



Unless it was effectively a development squad, I'm not sure I see much sense in it.



They are not even sure they want to do it, it is the RFL pushing them to do it. The COH Academy may well look at a joint venture to make up the squad but it is all talk. The RFL are keen to get it done but for their own reasons.



If you think about it a League 1 full of expansion clubs such as North Wales, Newcastle and London Skolars who are all being supported and encouraged to start academies which will produce players for the first team plus sides like Bishop Burton (Great facilities, production line of players each season who are being educated for a life after sport and no risk of going bust) and Manchester Rangers who appear to be trying to work with a college for a similar model to Bishop Burton (and outstanding facilities) is exactly what the RFL would be wanting instead of clubs like York, Keighley, Workington and Whitehaven who are at risk of going under on an almost seasonal basis.



It's only my personal opinion built on talking to many clubs at that level and above but I'm sure the RFL have a vision of Super League with a strong Championship followed by League 1 which will be nothing more than a league for new sides and current clubs that have had the vision to set up an academy and education side to things like London Skolars and Keighley Cougars have/are doing. I suppose the logic is that the education side of things makes the players wages easier to manage as many of them are students and being paid to study with the Rugby League Club.



So to quote your original point yes, sides like Bishop Burton, Manchester Rangers, Oxford, Hemel (already seemingly resigned to being Dewsbury's reserves) and Newcastle would be little more than development teams in a league full of expansion and development teams with a few old war heroes like Keighley, Barrow and Workington being the bigger fish in the pond and hoping one day to get back into the Championship. There would be next to zero chance of most teams challenging for promotion but their role would be to develop players and not be reliant on success to pay the bills which is sadly the case now for many of the teams such as Keighley who have almost gone under in the last couple of years pinning their hopes on promotion two years on the trot.



They key thing is that most of them are unlikely to be going bust because they are off shoots of bigger clubs or college teams. They are not even sure they want to do it, it is the RFL pushing them to do it. The COH Academy may well look at a joint venture to make up the squad but it is all talk. The RFL are keen to get it done but for their own reasons.If you think about it a League 1 full of expansion clubs such as North Wales, Newcastle and London Skolars who are all being supported and encouraged to start academies which will produce players for the first team plus sides like Bishop Burton (Great facilities, production line of players each season who are being educated for a life after sport and no risk of going bust) and Manchester Rangers who appear to be trying to work with a college for a similar model to Bishop Burton (and outstanding facilities) is exactly what the RFL would be wanting instead of clubs like York, Keighley, Workington and Whitehaven who are at risk of going under on an almost seasonal basis.It's only my personal opinion built on talking to many clubs at that level and above but I'm sure the RFL have a vision of Super League with a strong Championship followed by League 1 which will be nothing more than a league for new sides and current clubs that have had the vision to set up an academy and education side to things like London Skolars and Keighley Cougars have/are doing. I suppose the logic is that the education side of things makes the players wages easier to manage as many of them are students and being paid to study with the Rugby League Club.So to quote your original point yes, sides like Bishop Burton, Manchester Rangers, Oxford, Hemel (already seemingly resigned to being Dewsbury's reserves) and Newcastle would be little more than development teams in a league full of expansion and development teams with a few old war heroes like Keighley, Barrow and Workington being the bigger fish in the pond and hoping one day to get back into the Championship. There would be next to zero chance of most teams challenging for promotion but their role would be to develop players and not be reliant on success to pay the bills which is sadly the case now for many of the teams such as Keighley who have almost gone under in the last couple of years pinning their hopes on promotion two years on the trot.They key thing is that most of them are unlikely to be going bust because they are off shoots of bigger clubs or college teams. Mild Rover

100% League Network



Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am

Posts: 9625

Location: Vale of the White Horse.

MonkeyLover wrote: They are not even sure they want to do it, it is the RFL pushing them to do it. The COH Academy may well look at a joint venture to make up the squad but it is all talk. The RFL are keen to get it done but for their own reasons.



If you think about it a League 1 full of expansion clubs such as North Wales, Newcastle and London Skolars who are all being supported and encouraged to start academies which will produce players for the first team plus sides like Bishop Burton (Great facilities, production line of players each season who are being educated for a life after sport and no risk of going bust) and Manchester Rangers who appear to be trying to work with a college for a similar model to Bishop Burton (and outstanding facilities) is exactly what the RFL would be wanting instead of clubs like York, Keighley, Workington and Whitehaven who are at risk of going under on an almost seasonal basis.



It's only my personal opinion built on talking to many clubs at that level and above but I'm sure the RFL have a vision of Super League with a strong Championship followed by League 1 which will be nothing more than a league for new sides and current clubs that have had the vision to set up an academy and education side to things like London Skolars and Keighley Cougars have/are doing. I suppose the logic is that the education side of things makes the players wages easier to manage as many of them are students and being paid to study with the Rugby League Club.



So to quote your original point yes, sides like Bishop Burton, Manchester Rangers, Oxford, Hemel (already seemingly resigned to being Dewsbury's reserves) and Newcastle would be little more than development teams in a league full of expansion and development teams with a few old war heroes like Keighley, Barrow and Workington being the bigger fish in the pond and hoping one day to get back into the Championship. There would be next to zero chance of most teams challenging for promotion but their role would be to develop players and not be reliant on success to pay the bills which is sadly the case now for many of the teams such as Keighley who have almost gone under in the last couple of years pinning their hopes on promotion two years on the trot.



They key thing is that most of them are unlikely to be going bust because they are off shoots of bigger clubs or college teams.



Thank you - that is an interesting answer and an intriguing concept.



A low cost semi-pro development league does make some sense. As these clubs will presumably have very low commercial income, I guess that they'll rely on RFL funding in return for providing a stepping stone? Whether the money is best spent here on the grass roots, I'm not sure but I've certainly heard worse ideas! Thank you - that is an interesting answer and an intriguing concept.A low cost semi-pro development league does make some sense. As these clubs will presumably have very low commercial income, I guess that they'll rely on RFL funding in return for providing a stepping stone? Whether the money is best spent here on the grass roots, I'm not sure but I've certainly heard worse ideas! 'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833. MonkeyLover Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Dec 03, 2016 10:37 am

Posts: 7

Mild Rover wrote: Thank you - that is an interesting answer and an intriguing concept.



A low cost semi-pro development league does make some sense. As these clubs will presumably have very low commercial income, I guess that they'll rely on RFL funding in return for providing a stepping stone? Whether the money is best spent here on the grass roots, I'm not sure but I've certainly heard worse ideas!



I think if you take an established club, in the sense we currently know clubs to be, such as Workington who have a large and crumbling ground that needs maintaining, very limited income from fans and merchandise and overheads such as wages, medical bills, travel etc etc there is going to be a shortfall every year that has to be made up by a rich owner, sponsors or both.



The first time these clubs struggle to get one or the other they are in trouble.



Take one of the new concept clubs (if this theory is right) that are low wage bill (young unproven players) playing and training in modern facilities (college link) with additional funding (the BTEC Academies most clubs run are worth about £4000 per student and they make profit on that) you suddenly start to see a much more stable and less risky model that most Super League and Championship clubs will be happy to attach themselves with to loan players one way and use the League 1 clubs as a feeder club to gain talent coming the other way.



You are going to have exceptions down there, the top 4 will be the likes of Doncaster, Keighely, Barrow, Haven and Workington etc will keep trying to chase the Championship dream I guess but below that a bunch of well kept and safe sides.



Could be all totally wrong but it's how I see it panning out. I think if you take an established club, in the sense we currently know clubs to be, such as Workington who have a large and crumbling ground that needs maintaining, very limited income from fans and merchandise and overheads such as wages, medical bills, travel etc etc there is going to be a shortfall every year that has to be made up by a rich owner, sponsors or both.The first time these clubs struggle to get one or the other they are in trouble.Take one of the new concept clubs (if this theory is right) that are low wage bill (young unproven players) playing and training in modern facilities (college link) with additional funding (the BTEC Academies most clubs run are worth about £4000 per student and they make profit on that) you suddenly start to see a much more stable and less risky model that most Super League and Championship clubs will be happy to attach themselves with to loan players one way and use the League 1 clubs as a feeder club to gain talent coming the other way.You are going to have exceptions down there, the top 4 will be the likes of Doncaster, Keighely, Barrow, Haven and Workington etc will keep trying to chase the Championship dream I guess but below that a bunch of well kept and safe sides.Could be all totally wrong but it's how I see it panning out. knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm

Posts: 3436

Location: Letchworth Garden City,

Oxford, team are 'bussed' down from either York or Cas apparently, similarly Hemel for which there was a massive fallout down here with long term supporters of the club.

Development of players is immaterial to just actually having a team play in an expansion area it would seem the way the RFL are backing things.

Obvs a team based around a heartland area this is less apparent but getting the majority of your team sent on coach every other weekend from 100 miles away and not training with the'local' players is not doing the sport any favours in the long run, not at the expense of developing/encouraging local talent. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, airliebird,runninglate!, C for Cuckoo, Karen, knockersbumpMKII, RichM and 180 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 17 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Off Topic Music Technology & Science TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,498,473 2,018 75,631 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY Sun 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON



























