GiantJake1988 wrote: I think Wakeman is the strange one that may not count even as non fed once he gains his Italian passport. Matthew Shaw from League Express is convinced we are close to signing another Aussie from NSW cup who is a centre. He has been 100% spot on with all his in comings and outgoings so far so maybe Wakeman doesn't count ?

So who are we getting rid of then- because unless he played in SL as a junior I can't see how we can be signing a NSW centre!How does wakeman not count? Did he play any of his academy rugby in Europe? If the answer is no then he wasn't trained in the federation so is classed as non-fed trained. None of the players we have were and none were here prior to 2008 which is when the rule came in. so in answer to your question taai is not exempt