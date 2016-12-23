(Website)

moto748 wrote: I was going by the BBC website, which says the trip has been cancelled. Are they wrong?



No. But given the season starts a week later but finishes the same time as previous years it means the fixture list is more congested. For instance we (leeds) have a 3 day turnaround between games against wire and widnes at the end of May. Dunno what your equivalent is but there will be one. And the reason for starting a week later was to fit in the Dubai camp.

From what I am told his first series in charge and his methods/approach have left some at the RFL a little concerned.



From what I am told his first series in charge and his methods/approach have left some at the RFL a little concerned.

I have been told of a few things which seem strange, but without going into too much detail one very strange one was his hands off approach and also removing the diet plans from the players and giving them credit cards and asking them to fend for themselves after years of planning from the support teams. This saw most of the lads sat in coffee shops drinking sugar filled treats and eating KFC etc.

It's not the fact of where or when it is though.

The RFL appointed Bennett and agreed to this "camp" They should therefore have backed him instead of calling it off at the last minute.

Whether it was the right thing/place in the first instance wasn't what I was concerned about.

Most clubs have had their players back for almost two months and I would guess the players would have trained just as hard in Dubai (there's plenty of sand ) I wonder if it was the fact that the RFL had to give £10K to the clubs for each player involved? SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS



jonh wrote: From what I am told his first series in charge and his methods/approach have left some at the RFL a little concerned.



If the clubs moan about releasing players & then the RFL cave in when it's actually required that they get together prior to a competition, then yes, I'd call them spineless. But why drag SOL, for example, over to Dubai (where, as has already been pointed out, the game isn't even recognised), when he's probably not quite as fit as needs to be for the start of SL and disrupt his training for us just so Bennett can....well, what? What was he hoping to get out of this?



I do think he'll be a success, and FFS, what is the point of castigating the man when he's had no more than 5 minutes' time with what was a pretty disjointed and cobbled together squad in the first place?



The same concern that has left us winless in a major series for years (last year's NZ win was a blip)?If the clubs moan about releasing players & then the RFL cave in when it's actually required that they get together prior to a competition, then yes, I'd call them spineless. But why drag SOL, for example, over to Dubai (where, as has already been pointed out, the game isn't even recognised), when he's probably not quite as fit as needs to be for the start of SL and disrupt his training for us just so Bennett can....well, what? What was he hoping to get out of this?

I do think he'll be a success, and FFS, what is the point of castigating the man when he's had no more than 5 minutes' time with what was a pretty disjointed and cobbled together squad in the first place?

We can have this conversation at this time next year after the WC recriminations have gone round for a few weeks (from whichever direction they're thrown). But it's way too early to start chasing billy-goats, however gruff they may be.

CyberPieMan wrote: The same concern that has left us winless in a major series for years (last year's NZ win was a blip)?



If the clubs moan about releasing players & then the RFL cave in when it's actually required that they get together prior to a competition, then yes, I'd call them spineless. But why drag SOL, for example, over to Dubai (where, as has already been pointed out, the game isn't even recognised), when he's probably not quite as fit as needs to be for the start of SL and disrupt his training for us just so Bennett can....well, what? What was he hoping to get out of this?



I do think he'll be a success, and FFS, what is the point of castigating the man when he's had no more than 5 minutes' time with what was a pretty disjointed and cobbled together squad in the first place?



We can have this conversation at this time next year after the WC recriminations have gone round for a few weeks (from whichever direction they're thrown). But it's way too early to start chasing billy-goats, however gruff they may be.



I'm only relaying what I have been told by people close to the group. The RFL have put systems in place and consistent pathways as a way of improving transition through the junior ranks to senior international level. Bennett totally disregarded all that.



Big call on his behalf and for me the performances we put in were fairly average as was the style of play.



I agree it is early days but he seems to be going against everything he has done at other clubs and international teams he has coached.



Only he knows what he is doing, he turned away a lot of other support offered and appointed, and chose to let Dennis Betts run things with his own input very minimal until the post tournament review.



I'm only relaying what I have been told by people close to the group. The RFL have put systems in place and consistent pathways as a way of improving transition through the junior ranks to senior international level. Bennett totally disregarded all that.

Big call on his behalf and for me the performances we put in were fairly average as was the style of play.

I agree it is early days but he seems to be going against everything he has done at other clubs and international teams he has coached.

Only he knows what he is doing, he turned away a lot of other support offered and appointed, and chose to let Dennis Betts run things with his own input very minimal until the post tournament review.

As I understand it the players and delegates from the RFL were confused by his methods but if it works great, I guess only time will tell but being honest I don't think it got off to a great start performance wise.

jonh wrote: I'm only relaying what I have been told by people close to the group...............

I've got more confidence that someone of Bennet's experience can succeed, even in arguably hostile & poorly financed conditions than any number of the twits at Red Hall combined (using my vowels advisedly there).



Fair do's. I wasn't having a go at anyone particularly, just the jolly trolls that have nothing but mean spirits & sour-minded bile washing around inside them that will gleefully kick a rough-sleeper in the head for a bit of fun on a night out.

I've got more confidence that someone of Bennet's experience can succeed, even in arguably hostile & poorly financed conditions than any number of the twits at Red Hall combined (using my vowels advisedly there).

Merry Christmas everyone - don't eat all the pies



Isn't there a mid-season camp as well, hence the double header weekend in May?



