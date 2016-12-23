jonh wrote:
From what I am told his first series in charge and his methods/approach have left some at the RFL a little concerned.
The same concern that has left us winless in a major series for years (last year's NZ win was a blip)?
If the clubs moan about releasing players & then the RFL cave in when it's actually required
that they get together prior to a competition, then yes, I'd call them spineless. But why drag SOL, for example, over to Dubai (where, as has already been pointed out, the game isn't even recognised), when he's probably not quite as fit as needs to be for the start of SL and disrupt his training for us just so Bennett can....well, what? What was
he hoping to get out of this?
I do think he'll be a success, and FFS, what is the point of castigating the man when he's had no more than 5 minutes' time with what was a pretty disjointed and cobbled together squad in the first place?
We can have this conversation at this time next year after the WC recriminations have gone round for a few weeks (from whichever direction they're thrown). But it's way too early to start chasing billy-goats, however gruff they may be.