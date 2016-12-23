WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Spineless RFL?

Spineless RFL?

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 12:34 pm
Rogues Gallery





The warm weather training camp to Dubai (requested by Wayne Bennett) has been cancelled. If the RFL appointed Bennett they should have backed him and made sure it went ahead. If I were Bennett, I'd tell them to shove their job.
Re: Spineless RFL?

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 1:06 pm
hatty






Rogues Gallery wrote:
The warm weather training camp to Dubai (requested by Wayne Bennett) has been cancelled. If the RFL appointed Bennett they should have backed him and made sure it went ahead. If I were Bennett, I'd tell them to shove their job.

Why take the England squad to a place where rugby league is deemed illegal? Also why do it at the start of a super league season? It wouldn't happen in Australia and I'm glad it's not happened here.
Re: Spineless RFL?

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 1:33 pm
Madderzahatter





hatty wrote:
Why take the England squad to a place where rugby league is deemed illegal? Also why do it at the start of a super league season? It wouldn't happen in Australia and I'm glad it's not happened here.


I don't really care where the team meet up tbh. All I care about is England winning a frickin' tournament, starting with the World Cup. Unfortunately I can't see anything but another disaster at this rate. Australia has all its players on its doorstep. Half our squad are on the other side of the world. Dubai isn't going to change its mind anytime soon.

Bennett is in a no win position. He doesn't get his way, we get battered in the WC and he gets the blame. He gets his way and he gets battered by the clubs and coaches. Who gives a toss what Cunningham thinks?

RL as a sport and its clubs need to get their priorities straight. So what if the training camp is at the beginning of the season. Would clubs rather lose players halfway through or towards the end? Clubs (including my own) need to get over it and see the bigger picture. If we want our sport to grow we need to have a successful international team. If people are happy to see Englan/GB fall consistently short, and happy with the mediocrity that is SL, then I give up.
Re: Spineless RFL?

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 2:36 pm
number 6





Rogues Gallery wrote:
The warm weather training camp to Dubai (requested by Wayne Bennett) has been cancelled. If the RFL appointed Bennett they should have backed him and made sure it went ahead. If I were Bennett, I'd tell them to shove their job.



the same wayne bennett who was only going to show up for 2/3 days during the 2 week training camp? imagine if wane took wigan away for a weeks warm weather training and only turned up for a day or two, would you be happy?


sorry but bennett was taking the mick!

if he wanted a training camp, he could've had one in portugal for example and the nrl based english players travel there seeing as the nrl season starts later than the SL season

Re: Spineless RFL?

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 3:05 pm
moto748




number 6 wrote:
the same wayne bennett who was only going to show up for 2/3 days during the 2 week training camp? imagine if wane took wigan away for a weeks warm weather training and only turned up for a day or two, would you be happy?


sorry but bennett was taking the mick!

if he wanted a training camp, he could've had one in Portugal for example and the nrl based english players travel there seeing as the nrl season starts later than the SL season


Agreed. Portugal isn't half-way back to Brisbane, though, is it? Which seemed the main point of the exercise. I'm with the clubs here. It's hard to see the benefit training in January will offer for a tournament scheduled for months later.

Far from being in a lose-lose situation, I see Bennett as more in a win-win. He's already as good as said that SL players aren't good enough. I don't think he'd be sorry at all if he was sacked and went back to Brisbane with a fat settlement cheque in his pocket.
Meanwhile he can whinge that the clubs and/or the RFL didn't back him.

Re: Spineless RFL?

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 3:16 pm
number 6





moto748 wrote:
Agreed. Portugal isn't half-way back to Brisbane, though, is it? Which seemed the main point of the exercise. I'm with the clubs here. It's hard to see the benefit training in January will offer for a tournament scheduled for months later.

Far from being in a lose-lose situation, I see Bennett as more in a win-win. He's already as good as said that SL players aren't good enough. I don't think he'd be sorry at all if he was sacked and went back to Brisbane with a fat settlement cheque in his pocket.
Meanwhile he can whinge that the clubs and/or the RFL didn't back him.


so why choose dubai? a country that sees RL as an illegal sport?

we also have the farce of fixture congestion for nothing now

personally, i dont think some of our english based nrl players are any better than players back in SL! cooper, tom burgess to name a couple! two players who probably would be ignored if played in the uk last season

Re: Spineless RFL?

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 3:33 pm
moto748




As I said, its's half-way to Brisbane. I doubt the controversy over RL in Dubai ever crossed Bennett's mind.

I agree that the Burgess twins in particular don't offer any improvement on SL props. A position, ironically enough, in which SL is quite strong.

And we won't have fixture congestion because this jaunt to Dubai isn't happening!

Re: Spineless RFL?

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 4:02 pm
number 6





moto748 wrote:
As I said, its's half-way to Brisbane. I doubt the controversy over RL in Dubai ever crossed Bennett's mind.

I agree that the Burgess twins in particular don't offer any improvement on SL props. A position, ironically enough, in which SL is quite strong.

And we won't have fixture congestion because this jaunt to Dubai isn't happening!



The extra double weekend of fixtures was put in so Bennett could have the dubai trip

Re: Spineless RFL?

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 4:04 pm
Clearwing





moto748 wrote:
And we won't have fixture congestion because this jaunt to Dubai isn't happening!


It isn't, though hasn't the season start been put back a week to fit this non-jaunt in?
Re: Spineless RFL?

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 4:24 pm
moto748




I was going by the BBC website, which says the trip has been cancelled. Are they wrong?
