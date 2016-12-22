Good morning David, first of all may I appologise to all our O/Tguardianistas when I offer you and your family a very happy Christmas and a continued year of recovery for Amelia. Yes Robbos gone, originally thinking he would pack it in and it seemed not required at Fax. In my humble opinion he would have taken a pay cut (obviously less than the 10% bandied about) and still have been there if needed. Nice lad Adam and personally sad to see him go. O'h, O/TGuardianistas, a
freddies wig wrote:
Adam Robinson has signed for York City Knights.
Hope Salford have lots of spare forwards
great Christmas, big things for Fax in the New Year and in to 2017. Happy Christmas everyone.
And Behold, a pale horse. And on his back his name was death.
Joined: Sat Jun 20, 2009 6:00 pm Posts: 1300 Location: Halifax
As stated, not a bad lad at all, but I don't think we'll miss him, he's been like a trusty old Ford Focus, perhaps a bit spongey of late, steady away, although wheezing a bit on tough days, and uphill. Good luck.
