Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Brand strength

 
Re: Brand strength

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:09 am
Fsck the name, start with an actual club. You know, some form of finance in place that allows anything to happen in the first place; then players, an academy, coach, place to play, shiit like that.

Names are free. Anyone talking names, as the players dissipate amongst other clubs and as the cream of our juniors is in danger of disappearing I would view as an utter knob.
Re: Brand strength

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 1:22 am
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Fsck the name, start with an actual club. You know, some form of finance in place that allows anything to happen in the first place; then players, an academy, coach, place to play, shiit like that.

Names are free. Anyone talking names, as the players dissipate amongst other clubs and as the cream of our juniors is in danger of disappearing I would view as an utter knob.


If you mean the bidders then I agree completely. They should be focused on building a club and signing the players, attracting sponsors etc. However we on this board can do nothing about that. However we can, if we see fit, to discuss the name of the new club.
Re: Brand strength

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 6:29 am
I see today's TandA says Moss, Chisholm and Kavanagh likely to leave

Re: Brand strength

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 8:56 am
See other thread for players staying/going.
Re: Brand strength

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 9:16 am
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Fsck the name, start with an actual club. You know, some form of finance in place that allows anything to happen in the first place; then players, an academy, coach, place to play, shiit like that.

Names are free. Anyone talking names, as the players dissipate amongst other clubs and as the cream of our juniors is in danger of disappearing I would view as an utter knob.


Yeah I like Bradford Northern what you thinking?

Re: Brand strength

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 10:00 am
Yes, I can see the club selling lots of model 'Northerns', and obviously, 'Northern dolls' should sell well too, the youngsters will lap them up. We could have a competition to decide what the mascot should look like..

To be serious, if the Bulls' monicker is irrevocably broken now, and it clearly has quite a bit of baggage attached, then a totally new name is a fair point - but it needs to be a name with a bit more marketing potential and pizazz than a compass direction, despite the historic links.

Northern is big part of my past, but it should stay there, imo.
Re: Brand strength

Post Tue Jan 10, 2017 6:59 pm
Bulliac wrote:
Yes, I can see the club selling lots of model 'Northerns', and obviously, 'Northern dolls' should sell well too, the youngsters will lap them up. We could have a competition to decide what the mascot should look like..

To be serious, if the Bulls' monicker is irrevocably broken now, and it clearly has quite a bit of baggage attached, then a totally new name is a fair point - but it needs to be a name with a bit more marketing potential and pizazz than a compass direction, despite the historic links.

Northern is big part of my past, but it should stay there, imo.


Bradford Boars? Bradford Steam Pigs? Bradford Buffalos?
