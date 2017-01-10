Yes, I can see the club selling lots of model 'Northerns', and obviously, 'Northern dolls' should sell well too, the youngsters will lap them up. We could have a competition to decide what the mascot should look like..



To be serious, if the Bulls' monicker is irrevocably broken now, and it clearly has quite a bit of baggage attached, then a totally new name is a fair point - but it needs to be a name with a bit more marketing potential and pizazz than a compass direction, despite the historic links.



Northern is big part of my past, but it should stay there, imo.