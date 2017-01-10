Ferocious Aardvark wrote: Fsck the name, start with an actual club. You know, some form of finance in place that allows anything to happen in the first place; then players, an academy, coach, place to play, shiit like that.



Names are free. Anyone talking names, as the players dissipate amongst other clubs and as the cream of our juniors is in danger of disappearing I would view as an utter knob.

If you mean the bidders then I agree completely. They should be focused on building a club and signing the players, attracting sponsors etc. However we on this board can do nothing about that. However we can, if we see fit, to discuss the name of the new club.