Re: Brand strength

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:33 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 126
Location: Depends whose asking
I cant believe our "not yet formalised" club has already got a wiki page


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bradford_RLFC

:shock:

Re: Brand strength

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:43 pm
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 718
Bullseye wrote:
Whatever antagonises Wakey, Fax and Udders fans the most.


Agree went on wakey board to basically say well done to carter for getting you where you are to be antagonised by vastman. That man is an absolute kn0b

Re: Brand strength

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 9:55 am
Greg Florimos Boots
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7295
Bullseye wrote:
Whatever antagonises Wakey, Fax and Udders fans the most.


With Fax fans just about anything will rile us up, I mean most our fans were up in arms that the club was making cut backs to avoid a situation like Bradford's. :roll:

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Brand strength

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 5:35 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 126
Location: Depends whose asking
I like the name Bradford Barbarians

Re: Brand strength

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 5:42 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7283
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
The Barbarians are already Bradford's second rugby team. They were founded here.

Re: Brand strength

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 5:53 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8927
Location: Bradbados
vbfg wrote:
The Barbarians are already Bradford's second rugby team. They were founded here.

Haha, yes they were - bet they won't remember that at Twickers and I bet it's not mentioned in their 'rugby' museum!
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Brand strength

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 6:57 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 126
Location: Depends whose asking
Bulliac wrote:
Haha, yes they were - bet they won't remember that at Twickers and I bet it's not mentioned in their 'rugby' museum!


Well I never knew that - the Baa-Baa's were founded in Bradford

http://www.rugbyfootballhistory.com/barbarians.html

Re: Brand strength

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 1:25 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7283
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
vbfg wrote:
Bulls for me too.


Though I have since come to believe it's too toxic. And in any case it appears to have been sold.

Re: Brand strength

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:32 pm
Frank Whitcombe
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Aug 09, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 293
At least one of the bids has proposed Bradford Northern as the new clubs name

Re: Brand strength

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 11:49 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2528
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Wouldn't mind that. Either Northern or Bulls will do me :) All I want to see is a RAB Hooped Kit haha!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
