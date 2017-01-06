|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 122
Location: Depends whose asking
|
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:43 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 709
|
Bullseye wrote:
Whatever antagonises Wakey, Fax and Udders fans the most.
Agree went on wakey board to basically say well done to carter for getting you where you are to be antagonised by vastman. That man is an absolute kn0b
|
|
Sat Jan 07, 2017 9:55 am
|
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7295
|
Bullseye wrote:
Whatever antagonises Wakey, Fax and Udders fans the most.
With Fax fans just about anything will rile us up, I mean most our fans were up in arms that the club was making cut backs to avoid a situation like Bradford's.
|
"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein
"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein
"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 5:35 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 122
Location: Depends whose asking
|
I like the name Bradford Barbarians
|
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 5:42 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7270Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
The Barbarians are already Bradford's second rugby team. They were founded here.
|
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 5:53 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8922
Location: Bradbados
|
vbfg wrote:
The Barbarians are already Bradford's second rugby team. They were founded here.
Haha, yes they were - bet they won't remember that at Twickers and I bet it's not mentioned in their 'rugby' museum!
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 6:57 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 122
Location: Depends whose asking
|
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, ATS1, BD20, beefy1, Bets'y Bulls, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Cibaman, colgre, debaser, debbier, Duckman, dummyrunner, el red, feebleweasel, Google Adsense [Bot], HamsterChops, Higgin34, illy, jockabull, Keiththered, MDF3, Rarebreed, redeverready, RickyF1, rossybull, Scarey71, Scarlet Pimpernell, Smack him Jimmy, Spannerz, Trustafox, vbfg, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, weighman and 466 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|