Thu Dec 29, 2016 8:13 am
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
This a no-brainer question.

Bulls is by far the name associated with the modern game.

I'm well over 40 and still have my lucky Bradford Northern scarf.

The answer is simple;

THE NORTHERN BULLS

Take Bradford out of the title and you immediately attract a wider audience
(Like Radio Leeds did with their unsuccessful and misleading "West Yorkshire Sport")

The Northern Bulls title could attract fans from all over the North (that are not yet into RL).

Northern can also be interpreted as Northern Hemisphere - remember how many Bulls players have pulled on an England/Scotland/Ireland/Wales/GB shirt.

It could also open up a marketing opportunity for a Southern Bulls side if some rich southerner wants to pay us ££££'s to use the name.

You heard it here first - Our new brand name is The Northern Bulls


The problem with this though is that I think that it is important that club names highlight the place that they represent more than anything else.

For example, in football up here, when the two bigger Inverness sides (inverness Caledonian and Inverness Thistle) amalgamated there was a dispute over what they were going to be called. The fans of both teams wanted their suffix first in the new name as if to show "prominence" as the city's biggest club. They became Caledonian Thistle FC in the first instance. However, Inverness Council felt that their city was losing exposure without the Inverness name in the title and agreed to financially support the club on the understanding that the city name was re-introduced.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle may well seem like a mouthful but that is the reason for it.

Similarly, over the last twenty years, Orient have re-introduced the "Leyton" prefix and Morton have reverted to the "Greenock" prefix.

St Johnstone FC are from Perth and I know that they have looked at ways at incorporating this in their name. How many people know that Port Vale play in Stoke etc etc.

The bread and butter for any team IMO is to appeal to the local support who have an identity and an affinity with the team. A successful team (not neccessarily a winning team but a top-flight team) can promote the city and attract people to the city too.

Northern Bulls I DO like, but it would have to be Bradford Northern Bulls for me. Trying to attract support from other areas is all fine in theory, but the locals are the ones who are there week-in week-out helping the club out most financially and this should be reflected in the name of the club.
Re: Brand strength

Thu Dec 29, 2016 10:20 am
Not too sure about 'Northern Bulls', to be honest, but otherwise, pretty much agree with that. 'Bradford Northern Bulls' is far too much of a mouthful for me - a bit like 'Wakefield Trinity Wildcats' - basically one name too many in the title, which should be as short, snappy and memorable as possible.

There would be a problem with 'Leo's' though. As everyone knows, Leo is a lion, and lions and bulls are a poor mix, they just don't get on!
