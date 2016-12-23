WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brand strength

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Brand strength

 
Post a reply

Re: Brand strength

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 2:45 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8847
Location: Bradbados
mat wrote:
Apparently shirts are already produced and being held by Isc. Luckily club hadn't paid for them yet so they weren't delivered, meaning administrator couldnt sell them off in his mega sale. Problem might be if some of current sponsors who appear on shirt dont want to continue with new entity.

I guess they could sell us some little 'iron on', solid black stickers, for just a few pence....or so!
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Brand strength

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 3:41 pm
mat Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 8929
Location: bradford
Bulliac wrote:
I guess they could sell us some little 'iron on', solid black stickers, for just a few pence....or so!

need to come up with a tacky tagline to put one them. Bullieve 2 maybe

Re: Brand strength

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 4:49 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8847
Location: Bradbados
mat wrote:
need to come up with a tacky tagline to put one them. Bullieve 2 maybe

Or I'll Bullieve anything, perhaps? :lol:
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Brand strength

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 5:09 pm
roofaldo2 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2578
Bulliac wrote:
Or I'll Bullieve anything, perhaps? :lol:


I'll Bullieve it when I see it
Don't try to behave as though you were essentially sane and naturally good. We're all demented sinners in the same cosmic boat - and the boat is perpetually sinking.

Re: Brand strength

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 6:07 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 63
Location: Depends whose asking
This a no-brainer question.

Bulls is by far the name associated with the modern game.

I'm well over 40 and still have my lucky Bradford Northern scarf.

The answer is simple;

THE NORTHERN BULLS

Take Bradford out of the title and you immediately attract a wider audience
(Like Radio Leeds did with their unsuccessful and misleading "West Yorkshire Sport")

The Northern Bulls title could attract fans from all over the North (that are not yet into RL).

Northern can also be interpreted as Northern Hemisphere - remember how many Bulls players have pulled on an England/Scotland/Ireland/Wales/GB shirt.

It could also open up a marketing opportunity for a Southern Bulls side if some rich southerner wants to pay us ££££'s to use the name.

You heard it here first - Our new brand name is The Northern Bulls

Re: Brand strength

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 9:52 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27372
Location: MACS0647-JD
We could open a sister club if it went well, the Southern Jessies
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Brand strength

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 4:29 am
Blotto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3648
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
This a no-brainer question.

Bulls is by far the name associated with the modern game.

I'm well over 40 and still have my lucky Bradford Northern scarf.

The answer is simple;

THE NORTHERN BULLS

Take Bradford out of the title and you immediately attract a wider audience
(Like Radio Leeds did with their unsuccessful and misleading "West Yorkshire Sport")

The Northern Bulls title could attract fans from all over the North (that are not yet into RL).

Northern can also be interpreted as Northern Hemisphere - remember how many Bulls players have pulled on an England/Scotland/Ireland/Wales/GB shirt.

It could also open up a marketing opportunity for a Southern Bulls side if some rich southerner wants to pay us ££££'s to use the name.

You heard it here first - Our new brand name is The Northern Bulls


Northern Bulls was the name of a South African RU Club before they became the Blue Bulls and I put the Northern Bulls name forward in a post a few years back but it didn't garner much interest! :(
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!

Re: Brand strength

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 9:08 am
Exeter Rhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 28, 2002 12:08 pm
Posts: 6277
Location: Isca Dumnoniorum
Keep it as the Bradford Bulls, it was the only re-branding of the SL era that made any sense.

Re: Brand strength

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 10:50 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8847
Location: Bradbados
Exeter Rhino wrote:
Keep it as the Bradford Bulls, it was the only re-branding of the SL era that made any sense.

Indeed ,ER.

Bradford fans were probably the most accepting of all clubs, when all the new names came in with SL so I can't imagine there would be any great clamour for a return to Northern.

Mind, it's not as though there have been no other backwards looking, ultimately self harming and perverse decisions taken this year.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Brand strength

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:16 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 63
Location: Depends whose asking
Given Mr Sawrij's desire to keep his Dads memory alive, I'm happy for our name to change to Bradford Leo's or Leo's Bulls
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: andycapp, bob bob bobin robin, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, dddooommm, debaser, Duckman, EW for PM, Faxnay, Ghost of Piggys Mate, Ginger, Highlander, HiramC, jockabull, Keiththered, LU2, martinwildbull, mystic eddie, normycat, Nothus, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, Pumpetypump, Raggytash, redeverready, RickyF1, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Sensei-Bull, Stul, The Avenger, TrinityIHC, Trustafox, vbfg, Wheels and 229 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,494,0441,59375,6134,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  