This a no-brainer question.



Bulls is by far the name associated with the modern game.



I'm well over 40 and still have my lucky Bradford Northern scarf.



The answer is simple;



THE NORTHERN BULLS



Take Bradford out of the title and you immediately attract a wider audience

(Like Radio Leeds did with their unsuccessful and misleading "West Yorkshire Sport")



The Northern Bulls title could attract fans from all over the North (that are not yet into RL).



Northern can also be interpreted as Northern Hemisphere - remember how many Bulls players have pulled on an England/Scotland/Ireland/Wales/GB shirt.



It could also open up a marketing opportunity for a Southern Bulls side if some rich southerner wants to pay us ££££'s to use the name.



You heard it here first - Our new brand name is The Northern Bulls