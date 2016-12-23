|
|
mat wrote:
Apparently shirts are already produced and being held by Isc. Luckily club hadn't paid for them yet so they weren't delivered, meaning administrator couldnt sell them off in his mega sale. Problem might be if some of current sponsors who appear on shirt dont want to continue with new entity.
I guess they could sell us some little 'iron on', solid black stickers, for just a few pence....or so!
|
|
|
|
Bulliac wrote:
I guess they could sell us some little 'iron on', solid black stickers, for just a few pence....or so!
need to come up with a tacky tagline to put one them. Bullieve 2 maybe
|
|
|
|
mat wrote:
need to come up with a tacky tagline to put one them. Bullieve 2 maybe
Or I'll Bullieve anything, perhaps?
|
|
|
Bulliac wrote:
Or I'll Bullieve anything, perhaps?
I'll Bullieve it when I see it
|
|
|
|
This a no-brainer question.
Bulls is by far the name associated with the modern game.
I'm well over 40 and still have my lucky Bradford Northern scarf.
The answer is simple;
THE NORTHERN BULLS
Take Bradford out of the title and you immediately attract a wider audience
(Like Radio Leeds did with their unsuccessful and misleading "West Yorkshire Sport")
The Northern Bulls title could attract fans from all over the North (that are not yet into RL).
Northern can also be interpreted as Northern Hemisphere - remember how many Bulls players have pulled on an England/Scotland/Ireland/Wales/GB shirt.
It could also open up a marketing opportunity for a Southern Bulls side if some rich southerner wants to pay us ££££'s to use the name.
You heard it here first - Our new brand name is The Northern Bulls
|
|
|
|
We could open a sister club if it went well, the Southern Jessies
|
|
|
|
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
This a no-brainer question.
Bulls is by far the name associated with the modern game.
I'm well over 40 and still have my lucky Bradford Northern scarf.
The answer is simple;
THE NORTHERN BULLS
Take Bradford out of the title and you immediately attract a wider audience
(Like Radio Leeds did with their unsuccessful and misleading "West Yorkshire Sport")
The Northern Bulls title could attract fans from all over the North (that are not yet into RL).
Northern can also be interpreted as Northern Hemisphere - remember how many Bulls players have pulled on an England/Scotland/Ireland/Wales/GB shirt.
It could also open up a marketing opportunity for a Southern Bulls side if some rich southerner wants to pay us ££££'s to use the name.
You heard it here first - Our new brand name is The Northern Bulls
Northern Bulls was the name of a South African RU Club before they became the Blue Bulls and I put the Northern Bulls name forward in a post a few years back but it didn't garner much interest!
|
|
|
|
Keep it as the Bradford Bulls, it was the only re-branding of the SL era that made any sense.
|
|
|
|
Exeter Rhino wrote:
Keep it as the Bradford Bulls, it was the only re-branding of the SL era that made any sense.
Indeed ,ER.
Bradford fans were probably the most accepting of all clubs, when all the new names came in with SL so I can't imagine there would be any great clamour for a return to Northern.
Mind, it's not as though there have been no other backwards looking, ultimately self harming and perverse decisions taken this year.
|
|
|
|
Given Mr Sawrij's desire to keep his Dads memory alive, I'm happy for our name to change to Bradford Leo's or Leo's Bulls
|
