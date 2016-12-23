WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brand strength

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Brand strength

 
Post a reply

Re: Brand strength

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 9:39 am
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7102
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
They also have Charles and Diana commemorative plates on their walls.

Re: Brand strength

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 10:23 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8841
Location: Bradbados
They were 'Northern' for double the time they were 'Bulls', during my time as a supporter, but to go back would be a retrograde move imo. Bully Bully for me!
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Brand strength

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 10:30 am
mat Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 8925
Location: bradford
TBF even if they did rebrand as northern everyone would still refer to us as bulls. Same as we always call stadium odsal whatever its current sponsor name is.

Re: Brand strength

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 11:03 am
bullinenemyland User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 19, 2006 5:02 pm
Posts: 1447
Think the Bulls brand has a stronger commercial presence than Northern could ever have. Those teams that have re-branded and gone back to tradition did not/have not fully embrace the identities. Wakefield and Hull are recent examples. However at Bradford we did embrace the change and I think dropping it would be a mistake.

What I think it needs is a re-fresh, a spruce up call it what you will. The last owner started this by the new look Bull on the training/leisurewear and I think looking at this would be a good start for the new management team.

That said, they won't have much time before the start of the season. I'd imagine that the shirts are already decided on and this would include the original badge (maybe sponsors too?). Is there really time to get all this changed before the first game of the season?
Don't think i'm biased...
...i'm just very narrow minded!!!!!!!

Re: Brand strength

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 11:05 am
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27370
Location: MACS0647-JD
the only reason there was opposition to changing away from "Northern" is because people had over a long time become sentimentally attached to that weird and generic moniker. It has now completely lost any cachet it had, except maybe a faint nostalgic ring for a few. Can't imagine why anyone would ever even consider resurrecting it. Or dropping "Bulls", around which standard the fans have for the last few years faithfully rallied to keep that name alive.

Also, I would imagine some worried faces in the marketing and design operation. How do you draw, design and sell "northerns"?

No, if we do survive, and have to change, then in view of our resilience, my suggestion would be Bradford Tardigrades. Which look cuddly and are rock hard.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Brand strength

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 11:14 am
mat Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 8925
Location: bradford
bullinenemyland wrote:
Think the Bulls brand has a stronger commercial presence than Northern could ever have. Those teams that have re-branded and gone back to tradition did not/have not fully embrace the identities. Wakefield and Hull are recent examples. However at Bradford we did embrace the change and I think dropping it would be a mistake.

What I think it needs is a re-fresh, a spruce up call it what you will. The last owner started this by the new look Bull on the training/leisurewear and I think looking at this would be a good start for the new management team.

That said, they won't have much time before the start of the season. I'd imagine that the shirts are already decided on and this would include the original badge (maybe sponsors too?). Is there really time to get all this changed before the first game of the season?

Apparently shirts are already produced and being held by Isc. Luckily club hadn't paid for them yet so they weren't delivered, meaning administrator couldnt sell them off in his mega sale. Problem might be if some of current sponsors who appear on shirt dont want to continue with new entity.

Re: Brand strength

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 11:59 am
Pumpetypump User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm
Posts: 6302
Location: LS9
I can see there may be an opportunity to tweak or refresh the brand somehow, but I don't think going back to Northern achieves much. If the early superleague debacle of Halifax blue sox shows anything, it's that you create a huge rod for your own back with a moniker that is intrinsically hard to market.

Re: Brand strength

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 12:18 pm
ex Bull Dog User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Apr 24, 2007 11:42 am
Posts: 2119
Bulls please

Re: Brand strength

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 12:58 pm
bullinenemyland User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 19, 2006 5:02 pm
Posts: 1447
mat wrote:
Apparently shirts are already produced and being held by Isc. Luckily club hadn't paid for them yet so they weren't delivered, meaning administrator couldnt sell them off in his mega sale. Problem might be if some of current sponsors who appear on shirt dont want to continue with new entity.


More to the point, would the new owners not wish to re-negotiate a better deal with anyone else, especially as they are not likely to receive any financial gain from a sponsorship that paid up before the administration?
Don't think i'm biased...
...i'm just very narrow minded!!!!!!!

Re: Brand strength

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 1:04 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27370
Location: MACS0647-JD
Depends on how badly they want to screw over any possibility of future relations with the smattering of rugby league potential sponsors that still exist, and that had been prepared to pay us money in the past, I suppose.

I don't imagine there's a huge queue of virgin sponsors at the gate, with chequebooks.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Birky bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullsmad, Cassandra, colgre, debaser, EW for PM, ex Bull Dog, Fr13daY, Gareth1984, HAPEtobehere, HaworthBull, Highlander, Iggy79, jockabull, josefw, Lord Magoon, mosher, mumbyisgod, Nothus, paulwalker71, Pumpetypump, RickyF1, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Steel City Bull, STEVENM1000, Stul, Surely not, The Avenger, tikkabull, Trustafox, vbfg and 352 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,493,0801,60575,6014,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  