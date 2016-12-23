Think the Bulls brand has a stronger commercial presence than Northern could ever have. Those teams that have re-branded and gone back to tradition did not/have not fully embrace the identities. Wakefield and Hull are recent examples. However at Bradford we did embrace the change and I think dropping it would be a mistake.



What I think it needs is a re-fresh, a spruce up call it what you will. The last owner started this by the new look Bull on the training/leisurewear and I think looking at this would be a good start for the new management team.



That said, they won't have much time before the start of the season. I'd imagine that the shirts are already decided on and this would include the original badge (maybe sponsors too?). Is there really time to get all this changed before the first game of the season?