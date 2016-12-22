WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brand strength

Re: Brand strength

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:11 pm
Bulls. All younger generation who are our future support base have never known anything else.

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:17 pm
Bulls definitely.

All it needs is a few years of stability, growth, continuing to promote the great academy players into the first team and people will eventually forget all the rubbish that is currently going on. The Bulls brand is far more marketable and recognisable.

However I have only ever known Bulls and so am somewhat biased.

Look at it this way. My nephew is 4 years old. He knows nothing of rugby aside from when he's seen me, my dad and bro watching games on the tv. Yet whenever I am in his presence wearing a Bulls shirt he points at the Bull and asks me about it, asks why it is on the shirt, asks about why I am wearing it. As a result he became interested in my sister's old Bullman teddy which my parents still keep at their house and we have even got him saying "Come on You Bulls" when he sees the Bull.

It'll be this type of interest that will eventually get him to want to come to a game with us one Sunday and hopefully when he sees Bullman at the game and experiences it live he will want to come back and eventually start to appreciate the rugby.

I don't know that Northern would have quite the same effect.

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:20 pm
Bulls. No doubt.

Even though I still like a chorus of "oh when the pigs, go steaming in" from time to time.
(and I feel fine)

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:49 pm
Definatley the Bulls brand. When people think of the Bulls there are memories of Bullmania, the all conquering sides of the early 2000's and Bullman/Bullboy. The mascots are still a strong concept for this club even throughout the administrations and for me that part of the Bulls brand should be strong going forward to engage the local kids again.

Having a stable club with investment in the facilities (if there is developments to be made on the Odsal site) and good financial plans to make the club thrive will be more than enough for this dark period to be buried. Competitiveness on the field and development off the field will make the Bulls brand appealing once again!

Also Frank as a personal favour can you ask the new owners to play Run With The Bulls a little bit more please! Get some identity back on matchdays!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 12:00 am
Let's try something different.

Like Cougars.

Now, can we get this thread to 300 pages before the other one?

Post Fri Dec 23, 2016 12:22 am
We need a change of name, something like Red, Amber and Black Sox.
