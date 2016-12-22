Bullseye wrote: Bulls definitely. I was brought up on Northern but they're the past.



The Bulls brand was one of the few to really take off in 96 and if you asked anyone in town now about the Bulls they'd know what you meant.



If you asked about Northern only folk over a certain age (40+) may know who you're on about and then not many.



The past 4 years of strife aren't a reason to re-brand. Money should be spent on more worthwhile things IMO.



As you say there's a lot of work to do to turn the club around. The brand is the least important thing to worry about. Less blue sky thinking and more actual action needed!

Pretty much this.I'd also add that most of us who do remember Northern and weren't overly keen on the name change in the first place, are over it. We've come round and unlike the Giants who still refer to their team as Fartown, we've pretty much lost all the old names now (such as Steam Pigs). When you add that to those who don't remember Northern, I think it's a no brainer personally.The last few years may be associated with the Bulls name, but so are the 2001-2005 years where we were dominant, as well as plenty of other years before it which were pretty special too.