Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 10:17 pm
Frank Whitcombe



Joined: Sun Aug 09, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 274
Which brand do we think is strongest Bradford Northern or Bradford Bulls?

I might know someone who is interested in your responses :wink:

Re: Brand strength

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 10:33 pm
Bullseye



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25447
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Bulls definitely. I was brought up on Northern but they're the past.

The Bulls brand was one of the few to really take off in 96 and if you asked anyone in town now about the Bulls they'd know what you meant.

If you asked about Northern only folk over a certain age (40+) may know who you're on about and then not many.

The past 4 years of strife aren't a reason to re-brand. Money should be spent on more worthwhile things IMO.

As you say there's a lot of work to do to turn the club around. The brand is the least important thing to worry about. Less blue sky thinking and more actual action needed!
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Brand strength

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 10:36 pm
Nothus



Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 3937
Location: Bradford
I'd stick with Bradford Bulls if it were me. The younger generations (the future) won't even remember the Northern days.
The club had its most successful period under the Bulls moniker so I think dropping it would be a bad move.

Re: Brand strength

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 10:38 pm
jockabull


Joined: Thu Nov 25, 2010 4:12 pm
Posts: 866
Bulls. People outside of RL recognise it more then they would Northern.

Re: Brand strength

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 10:41 pm
HamsterChops



Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1675
Location: Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
Bulls definitely. I was brought up on Northern but they're the past.

The Bulls brand was one of the few to really take off in 96 and if you asked anyone in town now about the Bulls they'd know what you meant.

If you asked about Northern only folk over a certain age (40+) may know who you're on about and then not many.

The past 4 years of strife aren't a reason to re-brand. Money should be spent on more worthwhile things IMO.

As you say there's a lot of work to do to turn the club around. The brand is the least important thing to worry about. Less blue sky thinking and more actual action needed!


Pretty much this.

I'd also add that most of us who do remember Northern and weren't overly keen on the name change in the first place, are over it. We've come round and unlike the Giants who still refer to their team as Fartown, we've pretty much lost all the old names now (such as Steam Pigs). When you add that to those who don't remember Northern, I think it's a no brainer personally.

The last few years may be associated with the Bulls name, but so are the 2001-2005 years where we were dominant, as well as plenty of other years before it which were pretty special too.

Re: Brand strength

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 10:52 pm
Top House Lad

Joined: Sat Nov 07, 2015 1:53 pm
Posts: 46
Bulls, for all reasons previously mentioned.

Re: Brand strength

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 10:54 pm
Bullnorthern


Joined: Mon Jun 25, 2012 6:11 pm
Posts: 539
Location: BARNSLEY
My first memories of Odsal are from the 1960's so there's a certain nostalgia for Northern. I also think that moniker has a certain uniqueness- like the Wednesday in Sheffield.
However for all the reasons already cited, it would be daft to revert to that title. The idea of the Bulls came from Peter Deakin . He was a marketing genius and if it was good enough for him it will do for me.

Re: Brand strength

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 10:59 pm
vbfg



Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7088
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Bulls for me too. It's not quite most of my life but it's most of my adult and actual supporting life. It is easily the one I have the connection to.

At this stage I am grateful for anything but what I want is meat and potatoes.

Re: Brand strength

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:02 pm
Highlander


Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1893
Location: Bradford
Bulls. Has brand strength still. Northern doesn't have the negatives, but is much weaker, especially in the under 40's group
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: Brand strength

Post Thu Dec 22, 2016 11:09 pm
vbfg



Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7088
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Going "traditional" is a hipster thing.
Who is online

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
