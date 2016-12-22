A message to the club. I'm aware that you are going to be particularly short-staffed due to seasonal commitments and the like. This £5 off per supporter is a great incentive to go down and I expect a big take-up.
Maybe 75 to 80% of supporters. I have till Friday Tomorrow to pre-pay for my ticket.
I don't however, want to wait 45 minutes in a very long queue with a bitterly cold wind blowing in my face.
Are there any measures in place (ie. enough staff and space) to collect my ticket in a timely manner, or would it be worthwhile just paying £15 on the day and heading straight to the South Stand Bar to get warm.
Yours, Jeff
