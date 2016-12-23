I have a friend who doesn't care for this place - much, but without it or their predecessors there would have been no WiSCA, no SWAG, no Supporters Trust. I've had my run ins with some on here, and there are those who abuse the system, but the vast majority of those who write, and the much larger group who read these pages, are genuinely interested in the wellbeing of WT and RL in general and support most things that positively promote them!



Merry Christmas to you all, and thank you to all those who have assisted our various causes along the way. Now let's see what we can achieve in 2017, on and off the pitch!