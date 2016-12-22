Another absolute farce from the RFL, youve got a double whammy of the cost of cancelling the trip (I doubt theyve wriggled out of paying for flights and hotels for 40 players and staff) then you've got the clubs taking a hit on attendance for starting the season late and playing another 2 game weekend.



Also starting to wonder if ditching McManara was the right call, we looked worse in the 4Nations ans Bennett doesnt seem commited to me. Clearly more interested in Brisbane's preseason than England's World Cup prep.