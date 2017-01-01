knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm

Posts: 3431

Location: Letchworth Garden City,



easthull fc fan wrote: You've compared points from different seasons, but did you take into account the number of games? Without looking I would have thought in 2016 we played more minutes, as we reached the CC final & semi final of the GF, maybe you should compare minutes of all campaigns then come back with your stats correctly.

You know what an average means so of course I took into account all the games (went up to 30 in 2015) otherwise that wouldn't be an average You know what an average means so of course I took into account all the games (went up to 30 in 2015) otherwise that wouldn't be an average DGM

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am

Posts: 1580

knockersbumpMKII wrote: You know what an average means so of course I took into account all the games (went up to 30 in 2015) otherwise that wouldn't be an average



How did you accurately factor in the other variables between the two tenures? How did you accurately factor in the other variables between the two tenures? knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm

Posts: 3431

Location: Letchworth Garden City,

Chris71 wrote: To be honest who really cares after one of our most successful seasons ever in SL history? I know I dont.

I was critical of Radfords appointment but will admit AP got it right and was right to give Radford time to make changes behind the scenes that were needed.

There are so many factors that differ in the teams over the past 10 years or so its impossible to to compare like for like.



Bumpy you seem to take some sort of personal pride on finding negatives or negative slants with the club so why the hell do you supposedly follow the club?



For me the club is at last moving in the right direction and AP has learnt from his earlier mistakes along with Radford. The addition of Motu behind the scenes is paying dividends. The 2016 team have achieved something no other Hull FC team in history has and that was winning the cup at Wembley.

So just reel ya neck in and enjoy the upturn in the fortunes of Hull FC, if you can't do that and just want to post negative slants on anything Hull FC then I say politely go forth and multiply elsewhere.

No, someone mentioned griffin's defensive weaknesses, another said Radford would improve that and I disagreed and stated why.

That's not personal, it was an honest assessment based on facts.

1. Under Radford we (in his comparison 2 seasons to Gentle) had an overall worse defesive record. This is from the average of the league games. despite then getting the most expensive and best squad in decades & his 'own team' something gentle never had chance to and in part down to a terrible run of injuries was still only 1.5 points better in 2016, Gentle never got that chance to 'kick on'.

2. Certain players as I mentioned needed to improve defensively, that so far hasn't happened.

3.Our defense on the right was criminally exposed time and time again.

4. Again as i said, the main reason we improved dramatically was down to attack, a huge jump in points scored on average. If we score a shed load of points/outscore the opposition defence is less of a problem in itself a la Brasil soccer team ethos of old.



discussing where we need to improve is not having a personal pop, it's highlighting realities and if those amongst other things improve then we increase chances of success, I just don't agree that Radford has improved us defensively nor individuals for the reasons I gave. No, someone mentioned griffin's defensive weaknesses, another said Radford would improve that and I disagreed and stated why.That's not personal, it was an honest assessment based on facts.1. Under Radford we (in his comparison 2 seasons to Gentle) had an overall worse defesive record. This is from the average of the league games. despite then getting the most expensive and best squad in decades & his 'own team' something gentle never had chance to and in part down to a terrible run of injuries was still only 1.5 points better in 2016, Gentle never got that chance to 'kick on'.2. Certain players as I mentioned needed to improve defensively, that so far hasn't happened.3.Our defense on the right was criminally exposed time and time again.4. Again as i said, the main reason we improved dramatically was down to attack, a huge jump in points scored on average. If we score a shed load of points/outscore the opposition defence is less of a problem in itself a la Brasil soccer team ethos of old.discussing where we need to improve is not having a personal pop, it's highlighting realities and if those amongst other things improve then we increase chances of success, I just don't agree that Radford has improved us defensively nor individuals for the reasons I gave. easthull fc fan

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 20, 2013 5:37 pm

Posts: 4228

knockersbumpMKII wrote: No, someone mentioned griffin's defensive weaknesses, another said Radford would improve that and I disagreed and stated why.

That's not personal, it was an honest assessment based on facts.

1. Under Radford we (in his comparison 2 seasons to Gentle) had an overall worse defesive record. This is from the average of the league games. despite then getting the most expensive and best squad in decades & his 'own team' something gentle never had chance to and in part down to a terrible run of injuries was still only 1.5 points better in 2016, Gentle never got that chance to 'kick on'.

2. Certain players as I mentioned needed to improve defensively, that so far hasn't happened.

3.Our defense on the right was criminally exposed time and time again.

4. Again as i said, the main reason we improved dramatically was down to attack, a huge jump in points scored on average. If we score a shed load of points/outscore the opposition defence is less of a problem in itself a la Brasil soccer team ethos of old.



discussing where we need to improve is not having a personal pop, it's highlighting realities and if those amongst other things improve then we increase chances of success, I just don't agree that Radford has improved us defensively nor individuals for the reasons I gave.



You are saying Radders won't improve Griffins defence, how do you know this? Can you see into the future? You've also said Radfords rubbish, yet he's done something no other FC coach in history has done, you know nothing other then to post negative about certain people at the club. You are saying Radders won't improve Griffins defence, how do you know this? Can you see into the future? You've also said Radfords rubbish, yet he's done something no other FC coach in history has done, you know nothing other then to post negative about certain people at the club. knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm

Posts: 3431

Location: Letchworth Garden City,

DGM wrote: How did you accurately factor in the other variables between the two tenures?

You know that really can't be done but the two years of Gentle were far more successful than Radford's and better defence/attack points wise.



However, my opinion is Radford had more experienced youth players that Gentle had just as they stepped up from academy as they had to step due to injuries to senior players.

Radford had the luxury of getting 'his team' in a third year.

Radford had the most expensive squad assembled and quality everywhere especially in the pack and in depth, soething we haven't had in a decade, oh and a relatively injury free Gaz Eliis last season.

Yeah defensively Gentle worked wonders given what he had. You know that really can't be done but the two years of Gentle were far more successful than Radford's and better defence/attack points wise.However, my opinion is Radford had more experienced youth players that Gentle had just as they stepped up from academy as they had to step due to injuries to senior players.Radford had the luxury of getting 'his team' in a third year.Radford had the most expensive squad assembled and quality everywhere especially in the pack and in depth, soething we haven't had in a decade, oh and a relatively injury free Gaz Eliis last season.Yeah defensively Gentle worked wonders given what he had. knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm

Posts: 3431

Location: Letchworth Garden City,

easthull fc fan wrote: You are saying Radders won't improve Griffins defence, how do you know this? Can you see into the future? You've also said Radfords rubbish, yet he's done something no other FC coach in history has done, you know nothing other then to post negative about certain people at the club.

I never said "won't", you've just made that up, please re-read what I said in all my posts.

It's stating I don't see any noticeable improvement in defence under Lee Radford. I never said "won't", you've just made that up, please re-read what I said in all my posts.It's stating I don't see any noticeable improvement in defence under Lee Radford. easthull fc fan

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 20, 2013 5:37 pm

Posts: 4228

knockersbumpMKII wrote: You know that really can't be done but the two years of Gentle were far more successful than Radford's and better defence/attack points wise.



However, my opinion is Radford had more experienced youth players that Gentle had just as they stepped up from academy as they had to step due to injuries to senior players.

Radford had the luxury of getting 'his team' in a third year.

Radford had the most expensive squad assembled and quality everywhere especially in the pack and in depth, soething we haven't had in a decade, oh and a relatively injury free Gaz Eliis last season.

Yeah defensively Gentle worked wonders given what he had.





Quality everywhere? I thought you said Shaul, Talanoa & Fonua are no good? Quality everywhere? I thought you said Shaul, Talanoa & Fonua are no good? easthull fc fan

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 20, 2013 5:37 pm

Posts: 4228

knockersbumpMKII wrote: You know that really can't be done but the two years of Gentle were far more successful than Radford's and better defence/attack points wise.



However, my opinion is Radford had more experienced youth players that Gentle had just as they stepped up from academy as they had to step due to injuries to senior players.

Radford had the luxury of getting 'his team' in a third year.

Radford had the most expensive squad assembled and quality everywhere especially in the pack and in depth, soething we haven't had in a decade, oh and a relatively injury free Gaz Eliis last season.

Yeah defensively Gentle worked wonders given what he had.



Radders was defence coach for Gentle you clown. Radders was defence coach for Gentle you clown. DGM

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am

Posts: 1580

knockersbumpMKII wrote: You know that really can't be done but the two years of Gentle were far more successful than Radford's and better defence/attack points wise.



However, my opinion is Radford had more experienced youth players that Gentle had just as they stepped up from academy as they had to step due to injuries to senior players.

Radford had the luxury of getting 'his team' in a third year.

Radford had the most expensive squad assembled and quality everywhere especially in the pack and in depth, soething we haven't had in a decade, oh and a relatively injury free Gaz Eliis last season.

Yeah defensively Gentle worked wonders given what he had.



What about the other side of the argument...



Radford's side the past two years are playing more games a year, therefore they could be more fatigued?

Radford's side in the past two years are playing in Super 8 games against better opposition in the new league structure.

How many injuries did Radford have to content with in 2015 vs Gentle?

What were the areas of expertise within their backroom staff at the time?



Basically, comparing Gentle vs Radford defensive stats is an utterly futile exercise as there are so many other variables playing a part - Radford himself was involved in both setups in different positions. A simple average points against stat isn't a reliable indicator at all, except when trying to create a stick to beat Radford with.





I would also dispute your point about certain players not improving. Is there still room for improvement? Yes. Have they improved? Also yes. Particularly Talanoa the past couple of seasons. Who else do you feel hasn't improved?



We did ship in more points down the right hand side, but every team do. That's because most teams attack down their left more often as it's usually faster to ship the ball that way with right handed players. We also had a winger playing in the hardest position to defend in at right centre. What about the other side of the argument...Radford's side the past two years are playing more games a year, therefore they could be more fatigued?Radford's side in the past two years are playing in Super 8 games against better opposition in the new league structure.How many injuries did Radford have to content with in 2015 vs Gentle?What were the areas of expertise within their backroom staff at the time?Basically, comparing Gentle vs Radford defensive stats is an utterly futile exercise as there are so many other variables playing a part - Radford himself was involved in both setups in different positions. A simple average points against stat isn't a reliable indicator at all, except when trying to create a stick to beat Radford with.I would also dispute your point about certain players not improving. Is there still room for improvement? Yes. Have they improved? Also yes. Particularly Talanoa the past couple of seasons. Who else do you feel hasn't improved?We did ship in more points down the right hand side, but every team do. That's because most teams attack down their left more often as it's usually faster to ship the ball that way with right handed players. We also had a winger playing in the hardest position to defend in at right centre. DGM

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am

Posts: 1580

knockersbumpMKII wrote: I never said "won't", you've just made that up, please re-read what I said in all my posts.

It's stating I don't see any noticeable improvement in defence under Lee Radford.



Well, you're not. You're saying it's got worse, using some dubious stats to try and back it up. Well, you're not. You're saying it's got worse, using some dubious stats to try and back it up. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: anijay, DGM, FC-Steward, Irish Tyke, jeffers, Marcus's Bicycle, Paul Hamilton, pepos, threepennystander, Tinkerman23, Yahoo [Bot], yorksguy1865 and 159 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 1 ... 5 90 posts • Page 9 of 9 Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Off Topic Music Technology & Science TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,495,516 1,445 75,624 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV



























