Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:27 am
easthull fc fan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 20, 2013 5:37 pm
Posts: 4224
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
I posted this up some while back, I'm sure you can find it with the average points conceded per game. With the very best squad we have assembled in 30 years we conceded 1.5 fewer points per game than the injury ravaged 2013 season, prior to that the 2014 and 2015 seasons were on average 1 point per game worse than the 2012 and 2013 season (combined) but we also scored fewer points overall in the 2014/15 seasons on average, that's why we were much lower down the table than the previous two seasons obviously. (2015 was 5 points fewer points scored per game than 2012)

If you don't agree with what I said with respect to those players I mentioned just say and make a case why. I just don't feel we've improved defensively in the areas that we needed to, just that we've improved leaps and bounds in attack in 2016 which was by far the biggest difference as to the table.

We can go further still IF Kelly can do what we know he can do and if we can improve defensively those areas we know we were weak as I mentioned, it's there to see to all but the blind and was mentioned throughout on these very boards by pretty much everyone even when we were on our winning run.

As I said, the result on Boxing day isn't important with respect to the points against, it's a run out as part of the build up so in that I'm not concerned in the slightest, I stillmaintain that I would like to see our defence shored up in those areas we have been weak consistantly.


You've compared points from different seasons, but did you take into account the number of games? Without looking I would have thought in 2016 we played more minutes, as we reached the CC final & semi final of the GF, maybe you should compare minutes of all campaigns then come back with your stats correctly.

Re: V Cas

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:31 am
Chris71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 3919
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
To be honest who really cares after one of our most successful seasons ever in SL history? I know I dont.
I was critical of Radfords appointment but will admit AP got it right and was right to give Radford time to make changes behind the scenes that were needed.
There are so many factors that differ in the teams over the past 10 years or so its impossible to to compare like for like.

Bumpy you seem to take some sort of personal pride on finding negatives or negative slants with the club so why the hell do you supposedly follow the club?

For me the club is at last moving in the right direction and AP has learnt from his earlier mistakes along with Radford. The addition of Motu behind the scenes is paying dividends. The 2016 team have achieved something no other Hull FC team in history has and that was winning the cup at Wembley.
So just reel ya neck in and enjoy the upturn in the fortunes of Hull FC, if you can't do that and just want to post negative slants on anything Hull FC then I say politely go forth and multiply elsewhere.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
