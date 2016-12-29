knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member



Mrs Barista wrote: Have we?

I posted this up some while back, I'm sure you can find it with the average points conceded per game. With the very best squad we have assembled in 30 years we conceded 1.5 fewer points per game than the injury ravaged 2013 season, prior to that the 2014 and 2015 seasons were on average 1 point per game worse than the 2012 and 2013 season (combined) but we also scored fewer points overall in the 2014/15 seasons on average, that's why we were much lower down the table than the previous two seasons obviously. (2015 was 5 points fewer points scored per game than 2012)



If you don't agree with what I said with respect to those players I mentioned just say and make a case why. I just don't feel we've improved defensively in the areas that we needed to, just that we've improved leaps and bounds in attack in 2016 which was by far the biggest difference as to the table.



We can go further still IF Kelly can do what we know he can do and if we can improve defensively those areas we know we were weak as I mentioned, it's there to see to all but the blind and was mentioned throughout on these very boards by pretty much everyone even when we were on our winning run.



I posted this up some while back, I'm sure you can find it with the average points conceded per game. With the very best squad we have assembled in 30 years we conceded 1.5 fewer points per game than the injury ravaged 2013 season, prior to that the 2014 and 2015 seasons were on average 1 point per game worse than the 2012 and 2013 season (combined) but we also scored fewer points overall in the 2014/15 seasons on average, that's why we were much lower down the table than the previous two seasons obviously. (2015 was 5 points fewer points scored per game than 2012)

If you don't agree with what I said with respect to those players I mentioned just say and make a case why. I just don't feel we've improved defensively in the areas that we needed to, just that we've improved leaps and bounds in attack in 2016 which was by far the biggest difference as to the table.

We can go further still IF Kelly can do what we know he can do and if we can improve defensively those areas we know we were weak as I mentioned, it's there to see to all but the blind and was mentioned throughout on these very boards by pretty much everyone even when we were on our winning run.

As I said, the result on Boxing day isn't important with respect to the points against, it's a run out as part of the build up so in that I'm not concerned in the slightest, I stillmaintain that I would like to see our defence shored up in those areas we have been weak consistantly.



ComeOnYouUll wrote: No. Having double checked Bumpy is wrong yet again.



Average points conceded per game was 21.77 under Gentle, it's currently 21.27 under Radford.

No, read what I've written above, let's compare like for like shall we and we still need to improve on our edge defense, Talanoa is still a liability, Shaul needs to improve on his goal line defensive duties and Fonua needs to really up it if he is to play centre because at times he was all over the place. Yes he scored/made loads but if we are talking about defence he should be better.

knockersbumpMKII wrote: No, read what I've written above, let's compare like for like shall we and we still need to improve on our edge defense, Talanoa is still a liability, Shaul needs to improve on his goal line defensive duties and Fonua needs to really up it if he is to play centre because at times he was all over the place. Yes he scored/made loads but if we are talking about defence he should be better.



Michaels is as bad, but you there are certain players you won't have a word against and others you hold a grunge against. I know you will come back about Michaels but before you go watch the highlights of the Wigan play off hand and the Cas friendly to see Michaels at fault for a few try's.



Do you have any examples last season of Talanoa being a liability in defence?



As long as we play like we have been and keep competing for trophies , does it matter if we have a few players who at times struggle in defence as other factors make up for these.



Michaels is as bad, but you there are certain players you won't have a word against and others you hold a grunge against. I know you will come back about Michaels but before you go watch the highlights of the Wigan play off hand and the Cas friendly to see Michaels at fault for a few try's.

Do you have any examples last season of Talanoa being a liability in defence?

As long as we play like we have been and keep competing for trophies , does it matter if we have a few players who at times struggle in defence as other factors make up for these.

With the salary cap, it's impossible to have the perfect team that some fans want.

ccs



Imagine what bumpy would be like if we hadn't had our best season in living memory.



