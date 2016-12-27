knockersbumpMKII wrote:

Re Radford improving Griffin's defence, Fonua continued to struggle defensively all season, Logan was dropped on the back of defence and Talanoa is still a liability and Shaul is still not effective on his own line (elsewhere brilliant) We've conceded more points under Radford on average than under the previous coach and last season we were exposed far too often down the same side throughout so I'm really not sure what Radford can do with respect to any defensive frailties.

Where the results turned around were in attack, if we are going to play the 'Brazil' way of just scoring more than the opposition and not stress too much about defence then that's fine so long as the results keep coming in but I really want to see some improvement defensively.



Friendlies this early are virtually meaningless in the grand scheme results wise, trying to justify the score line with bickering about how many were out/not out from the opposition is ridiculous. It is what it is, getting players on the pitch as part of a build up is the aim no more.