Re: V Cas

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 9:50 am
DGM wrote:
I knew before I opened this thread that it'd be a tit-for-tat argument about how many first team players each side had playing. Should've known better - it happens every season after pretty much every friendly game.


I agree this petty squabling some indulge in is ridiculous and pointless also include the over analyzing lengths some go too.

It was just a friendly let's just leave it at that.
Both coaches will have had there own agenda and objectives and as long as they are satisfied and certain players benefited from the experience then it's job done.

Re: V Cas

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 10:33 am
deleted
Re: V Cas

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:23 am
I can understand powell putting out a good side when the cup holders come to town

Re: V Cas

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 12:04 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Re Radford improving Griffin's defence, Fonua continued to struggle defensively all season, Logan was dropped on the back of defence and Talanoa is still a liability and Shaul is still not effective on his own line (elsewhere brilliant) We've conceded more points under Radford on average than under the previous coach and last season we were exposed far too often down the same side throughout so I'm really not sure what Radford can do with respect to any defensive frailties.
Where the results turned around were in attack, if we are going to play the 'Brazil' way of just scoring more than the opposition and not stress too much about defence then that's fine so long as the results keep coming in but I really want to see some improvement defensively.

Friendlies this early are virtually meaningless in the grand scheme results wise, trying to justify the score line with bickering about how many were out/not out from the opposition is ridiculous. It is what it is, getting players on the pitch as part of a build up is the aim no more.

Talanoa a liability? Very harsh

Re: V Cas

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 12:09 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Re Radford improving Griffin's defence, Fonua continued to struggle defensively all season, Logan was dropped on the back of defence and Talanoa is still a liability and Shaul is still not effective on his own line (elsewhere brilliant) We've conceded more points under Radford on average than under the previous coach and last season we were exposed far too often down the same side throughout so I'm really not sure what Radford can do with respect to any defensive frailties.
Where the results turned around were in attack, if we are going to play the 'Brazil' way of just scoring more than the opposition and not stress too much about defence then that's fine so long as the results keep coming in but I really want to see some improvement defensively.

Friendlies this early are virtually meaningless in the grand scheme results wise, trying to justify the score line with bickering about how many were out/not out from the opposition is ridiculous. It is what it is, getting players on the pitch as part of a build up is the aim no more.



You continue to be an absolute virtuoso of idiocy. You render the phrase "everyone is entitled to their own opinion" obsolete. You're not even entitled to the oxygen you're stealing.
The words of fools mean nothing to one who resides in the truth.

Re: V Cas

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 4:21 pm
Wilde 3 wrote:
Makes it a bit more exciting for me. The kids will be buzzing and we get chance to look at our next big stars. Litten, Turgut, Masi etc eill benefit massively from this game as well as exposure in some of the other friendlies

The tyson-wilsons.

Re: V Cas

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 6:57 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Have we?


No. Having double checked Bumpy is wrong yet again.

Average points conceded per game was 21.77 under Gentle, it's currently 21.27 under Radford.

Re: V Cas

Post Tue Dec 27, 2016 7:00 pm
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
No. Having double checked Bumpy is wrong yet again.

Average points conceded per game was 21.77 under Gentle, it's currently 21.27 under Radford.


So our defence has improved under Radford? Thanks for clearing that up. :lol:
